Kylie Kelce: Spilling Details on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Plans?

Who can keep a secret this big?

On the Today show, Kylie Kelce of course fielded questions about her extended family.

That includes a probing interrogation about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s impending nuptials.

How much did Kylie confirm?

Look who showed up on the ‘Today’ show! Kylie Kelce is a recurring guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

Can she keep a secret?

On Friday Morning, January 30, Kylie Kelce appeared as a guest on the Today show.

Host Savannah Guthrie did not hesitate to grill Kylie about her brother-in-law’s upcoming wedding.

Travis and Taylor are engaged.

Rumor has it that they’ll marry this summer — possibly in Rhode Island.

Here’s what Kylie had to share.

“Do we think there’s a wedding this year?” Savannah asked.

A visibly uncomfortable Kylie hesitated before modestly replying: “Oh, I don’t know.”

Savannah didn’t take the hint.

“Do you really not know?” she asked her guest.

“I have no idea,” Kylie then claimed. She went on to laugh with obvious discomfort and avoid eye contact.

On January 30, 2026, Kylie Kelce got the third degree from ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie. (Image Credit: NBC)

She is ‘Not Gonna Lie’ after all

Without accusing Kylie of lying, one can honestly state that nervous laughter and avoiding eye contact are stereotypical signs of a bad liar attempting to avoid telling the truth.

Which is funny, because her podcast happens to be titled Not Gonna Lie. Her host knew that, too.

“You’re not going to lie?” Savannah quipped.

“Yes! I’m not going to lie,” Kylie fired back.

Generally, going on Today doesn’t make someone feel like they’re getting the third degree. Of course, wedding secrets aren’t usually this big of a deal.

In what may have been an attempt to ease off, Savannah asked Kylie if she is going to “get yourself in trouble.”

The implication being that she might say too much and incur the wrath of bride-to-be Taylor Swift.

“Never!” Kylie declared.

“But we are excited to celebrate, though,” she admitted.

Kylie expressed: “We can’t wait.”

On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce opened up about experiencing bullying due to her height. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Our information about the wedding is actually pretty limited

In August of 2025, Travis proposed to Taylor. She said yes.

The (admittedly one-sided) power couple had been dating for two years.

We still do not officially know a lot of details about the wedding plans.

Taylor likes to keep things close to the vest, especially when it comes to her personal life.

Maybe she’ll marry Travis this summer in Rhode Island. But she has the resources to marry her man at any place at any time — and she could always surprise us.