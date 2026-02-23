Amy Duggar Slams Disney, Shades Cousins, Hints at Unspoken Bigotry

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Famy? Critics might start calling her Infamy.

Amy Duggar made a very weird announcement, bashing DIsney and echoing debunked conspiracy theories.

The same woman who’s marketed herself as not falling for her uncle’s cult seems to buy into a lot of other stuff — hook, line, and sinker.

Why did she make her post? It sure looks like she was trying to slam Jinger and Joy-Anna.

For ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2, Amy Duggar King acknowledges that she received blowback for her participation in the first season. (Image Credit: Prime Video)

Daxton doesn’t get to visit any of the most magical places on Earth

On Saturday, February 21, Amy Rachelle King took to her Instagram Story to share a malicious and possibly shady opinion.

“Unpopular opinion,” she wrote.

In the Story, as you can see below, Amy was flashing a smug, self-satisfied smile.

“Dillon and I won’t be taking our son to any Disney resort,” she announced.

If you’re hoping that she’s going to say that it’s because Florida and California weather is undesirable or something, brace yourself for disappointment.

Longtime Duggar-watchers sometimes call Amy "the good Duggar" because she is a cousin and not part of the cult. There's more than one way to be a bad person.



This is where Amy’s post takes a turn for the worse.

“I believe the entire Disney Company is pushing an agenda on our children,” she announced.

She didn’t stop there.

“To each their own,” Amy claimed, “but nobody can convince me otherwise.”

In other words, if you’re going to try to reason with her, don’t bother. She has opted out.

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Is this a veiled attack on her cousins?

Just hours before Amy’s deeply weird post (more on that in a moment), two of her cousins shared their family trips to Disneyland.

Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar had posted snaps form their family getaway.

In comments on Instagram, fans were wishing the sisters well, celebrating that they and their kids got to enjoy themselves.

(And really, if you plan to go to a Disney resort, Anaheim has better weather, so that’s the smart choice.)

Clearly, Amy didn’t intend to celebrate their joy because she has an issue with Disney. But … what issue does she have with Disney?

The timing sure seems like Amy is announcing that she’s judging her cousins.

Additionally, her post is now deleted — mere hours after she shared it.

That generally means that she deleted it manually, even though Story posts auto-delete after a set time.

It’s weird and seemingly immature for her to call out her cousins for taking their kids to a theme park in a post like this.

But what is Amy’s “issue” with Disney. What in the heck is she talking about?

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Why is she so anti-Disney?

In a follow-up post, Amy wrote: “We don’t support Disney as a whole, this was something we decided on long before the ‘files’ came out.”

She is referring to the Epstein Files, pushing debunked disinformation claiming that there are links to Disney.

Elsewhere, she has posted erroneous claims that the Epstein Files detail “satanic rituals.” This is not the case, but is nonetheless popular among those seeking to reconcile the hysteria of QAnon with the banality of real-life evil.

As for the bit about Disney “pushing an agenda on our children,” gosh, she’s awfully vague. Most of the time, this is thinly veiled anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry, framing the existence of gay and trans people as somehow sinister.

It’s likely that Amy is saying that Jinger and Joy aren’t bigoted enough for her tastes. But she’s not saying that openly.