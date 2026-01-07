Travis Kelce Says He Would Return For Another NFL Season ‘In a Heartbeat’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan (or a Swiftie) who’s been mourning the anti-climactic conclusion of Travis Kelce’s NFL career, we may have some good news for you.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, just dropped a new episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

And many believe Travis hinted that there’s a strong possibility he’ll return to the field next season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Travis admits 2025 season was ‘tough way to go out’

As you probably know, the Chiefs concluded their 2025 campaign in disappointing fashion:

Not only did they miss the playoffs after going 6-11, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL that could potentially sideline him for part of next season.

“It’s a tough way to go out, especially with the amount of success and the standard that you hold,” Travis admitted on his podcast (per People).

Kelce is known for his competitive spirit, and many fans believe he’s hellbent on helping his team win one more Super Bowl — but he’s not announcing anything for certain yet.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

“I think, yeah, just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Travis said when Jason asked about his next steps.

“And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and, they know where I stand at least right now.”

Travis explained that he still has “a lot of love for the game,” noting that the retirement decision is “a tough thing to navigate.”

“At the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“I’m confused. So you’re not already coming back?” his brother joking prodded.

Jason then noted that Travis’ teammate, Chris Jones, has already claimed that he’ll return next season.

“That’s why we love Chris. He’s very optimistic. He’s very optimistic,” Travis replied.

Kelce says he intends to consult family before making final decision

Travis then reiterated that he intends to “take some time” to “get away from the game” and spend “some time with family.”

“I’m just trying to figure it all out myself, and I’ll do that with the family and friends,” he said.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Travis got engaged to Taylor Swift over the summer, and we’re sure she’s one of the many loved ones with whom he’s discussing his future.

Just last week, Travis mentioned a special Christmas present he received from Taylor, and many fans suspect that she told him she’s pregnant.

News like that might prompt Travis to step away in order to protect his health — or he might already be imagining a photo of his baby holding a brand new Super Bowl ring!

We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.