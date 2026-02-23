Bonnie Blue: I’m Pregnant After 400 Guys Hit It Raw!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Bonnie Blue pregnant?

The OnlyFans star and provocateur recently pulled a stunt involving unprotected sex with around 400 men.

Some are mocking her for expressing surprise at this resulting in pregnancy.

Others believe that this, too, is a stunt.

Wearing a face mask that cannot outdo the sun damage that she gets on her skin, Bonnie Blue holds up an apparent positive pregnancy test. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Should pregnancy be surprising, under the circumstances?

According to Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, she recently felt sick and experienced some agonizing migraines.

So she opted to take a pregnancy test, which she claims is positive.

In a video that she posted to YouTube, she made the announcement.

“Guys, I am definitely pregnant … like, fully pregnant,” she says in apparent disbelief.

Bonnie has reported having fertility issues for years. This is the cause of her apparent astonishment.

“So, I’m going to have to ChatGPT what to do next,” Bonnie says.

No one should use ChatGPT or any other genAI slop nonsense. Not only for ethical reasons, but because this text-prediction software is pretty infamously not a place to go for advice.

(Bonnie is a provocateur and may have said that simply to be absurd — but you never know with some folks.)

Bonnie explained her dilemma “because I’m actually not quite sure. I don’t know. …”

While alleging undergoing an ultrasound to confirm the pregnancy, Bonnie exclaimed: “Oh, is that a baby? That’s actually crazy.” Is it?

In bed, Bonnie Blue complains of symptoms in a YouTube video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Wait, didn’t someone pull a similar stunt one year ago?

We already mentioned that Bonnie is a provocateur.

She voluntarily shares a screen with disgraced monsters like Andrew Tate, marketing herself to the lowest scum of the manosphere.

It wasn’t very long ago that she got arrested in Indonesia in an incident that many believe was a deliberate stunt.

But surely, announcing a pregnancy after loading up on unprotected sex in a public manner would be a bridge too far, right?

No. There’s pretty on-the-nose precedent for that, in fact.

Making an absurd dietary joke, Bonnie Blue participates in a skit in which she pretends to be under arrest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In February 2025, Lily Phillips slept with 100 men in a day and then claimed to be pregnant.

She later admitted that the pregnancy announcement was a stunt.

Bonnie and Lily may have similar acts — and we don’t simply mean their sex work — but they’re not the same person.

It’s possible for one to lie about a pregnancy and another to tell the truth, like cursed door-guardians in a logic puzzle.

But considering that making outrageous statements is how Bonnie markets herself, those expressing their doubts on social media are not unreasonable.

While dining, Bonnie Blue discusses her plans with the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Being outlandish is all fun and games until no one believes you

At the end of the day, Bonnie is a content-creator.

Whether she’s spouting outlandish claims on YouTube, sitting down for a chat with someone who belongs — at best — in prison, or throwing it back on an adult media platform, she’s going over-the-top to attract an audience.

Clearly, it works. But it also means that people struggle to believe her when she makes statements.

That kind of reputation can unfortunately blow up in people’s faces.

However, it is theoretically possible that she has conceived. If so, perhaps congratulations are in order.