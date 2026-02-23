Taylor Frankie Paul Gets Real About Mental Health Struggles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t afraid to get candid.

About a month before she makes her national debut as the lead on The Bachelorette, the veteran reality star got honest about her recent mental health struggles, stressing the importance of checking in on others… even when they’re the ones reaching out.

Everyone needs some help sometimes.

Taylor Paul attends the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at The Kia Forum on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I guess an upside of struggling mentally is you start to sense and see the signs of others feeling the same,” Paul captioned a video posted on her Instagram February 18. “We’re out here just checking in on each other when we can and when we don’t respond it’s not taken personally because we get it.”

The 31-year old continued as follows:

“Just be mindful that sometimes that person checking in is the one needing help… and that one took me time to learn.

“I sometimes ask myself what’s the point of all this sharing this s–t and I tell myself it may be as simple as making someone feel less alone and if it helps just a few people than [sic] it’s worth it.”

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Paul rose to fame as a cast member on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It remains unclear what her status on that Hulu series will be in the wake of her Bachelorette casting.

It also remains unclear whether or not Paul finds love as the anchor of this dating competition. We haven’t come across a ton of The Bachelorette spoilers these days.

Along with the above message, Paul posted a video compilation with examples of her recent low points.

The footage — set to Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue” — included a selfie that the aspiring wife snapped after crying. Although she smiled with her thumb up, her black eyeliner was clearly smudged underneath her. She had obviously been going through it.

(Image Credit: Hulu)

“There are signs of mental struggle other than the obvious,” Paul — who shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul; and Ever, 23 months, with ex Dakota Mortensen — wrote over the clip, “and one that took time to pick up on is..sometimes someone checking in is actually their CRY for help.”

Perhaps the most controversial member of the MomTok community, Paul has made headlines in the past for her participation in various sex parties.

She announced her divorce in a May 2022 livestream, which followed the reveal that she and her ex-husband were swingers.

In February of 2023, meanwhile, Taylor was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors; she booked at the time for assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Taylor Frankie Paul cries here during an episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Here is how ABC teased the new Bachelorette in a press release in September:

The 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.

[Taylor] is the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following.

As a single mother of three, [Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.