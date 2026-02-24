Zachery Ty Bryan: ‘Home Improvement’ Star Sentenced to Prison Time on DUI …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Zachery Ty Bryan is no stranger to legal troubles.

And now, the former Home Improvement star is headed to jail.

Though Bryan’s domestic violence arrests have made more headlines in recent years, he’s now set to serve 16 months in jail due to DUI charges.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank’s Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

The charges stem from an arrest that took place in February of 2024.

Bryan reportedly told the arresting officers that he had had “too much” to drink, and he admitted that his license was expired as a result of one of his multiple DUI arrests.

The troubled star was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and held on $50,000 bail.

According to a report from Page Six, Bryan’s BAC was .15 at the time of his arrest, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

In this handout provided by the Lane County Jail, Actor Zachery Ty Bryan poses for a mugshot after being arrested on Friday October 16, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Lane County Jail via Getty Images)

Before the year was out, he would rack up another DUI charge after getting arrested in Custer County, Oklahoma in October of 2024.

Now, despite a plea deal, Bryan will be forced to serve time.

His bid for a 57-day time served credit was reportedly rejected by the court, meaning that he’ll be forced to serve the bulk of his 16-month sentence.

And that’s not the end of Bryan’s legal and personal troubles.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “America” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In November of last year, he was arrested after he allegedly punched and threatened his then-girlfriend.

And less than three weeks later, the same woman allegedly attempted to run Bryan over with her car.

Needless to say, Bryan’s adult years haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

In fact, a 16-month vacation from his troubles might not be such a bad thing!

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.