Is Taylor Frankie Paul Leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

As you may have previously heard, Taylor Frankie Paul just made history.

Already a lead cast member on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the reality star was named by ABC this week as the anchor of The Bachelorette Season 22.

She’s the first person in history with over four million TikTok followers to land the prestigious role.

We also believe she’s the first Bachelorette in history to be divorced due to a swinging scandal.

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

The thing is, though, Paul has already established herself as a critical player on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives … which returns on November 13 with all-new Season 3 episodes.

Will she really juggle both jobs?

Or should fans of the Hulu series (which chronicles the VERY interesting and turbulent lives of a bunch of women in Utah) prepare themselves for Taylor’s departure?

“People are obsessed with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, “host Alex Cooper said to Paul on the September 10 episode of her podcast Call Her Daddy. “Can we confirm that you’re still going to be on that show?”

Taylor responded yes before Cooper clarified that she’s “doing both” shows, to which Paul confirmed again with a quick “yeah.”

So there we have it. Taylor Frankie Paul will be pulling double duty in the near future.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“It has not hit me,” Taylor also said on the podcast of being tagged as The Bachelorette. “Right now, in this moment, I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. It’s not real. It’s not going to be until the limo’s pulling up, and I’m meeting the people.”

Paul is a mother of three.

Sh shares kids Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5, with ex Tate Paull and Ever, 13 months, with ex Dakota Mortensen; the latter was featured prominently on Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The series generally follows the aftermath of Paul’s marriage ending, leading her to expose that a group of friends from MomTok were “soft-swinging” and “had an arrangement” together.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Likely the most controversial member of the #MomTok community, Paul has made headlines in the past for her participation in various sex parties.

She announced her divorce in a May 2022 livestream, which followed the reveal that she and her ex-husband were swingers.

In February of 2023, meanwhile, Taylor was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors; she booked at the time for assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Scroll down, meanwhile, for how ABC teased the new Bachelorette in a press release.

Taylor Frankie Paul cries here during an episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

The 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.

[Taylor] is the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following.

As a single mother of three, [Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor.

With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

The network has not yet released a premiere date for The Bachelorette Season 22.