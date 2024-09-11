'MomTok' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Sex Party Story Alarms Fans: Her Kids Were WHERE?!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

MomTok influencer Taylor has shared her sex party history. One major detail is not going over well.

Looking at the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it’s clear that there’s no one more controversial than Taylor Frankie Paul.

She’s the one who gets arrested in the trailer. And she seems to be the most high-chaos of them all.

Not all of Taylor’s drama takes place on Hulu. It sounds like some stories may be too salacious. Or just too controversial.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul seems to lean into controversy in this screenshot. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Taylor Frankie Paul is opening up about sex parties … with a twist

As you can see in the Reddit clip below, Taylor Frankie Paul recently spoke about where her children were while “swinging parties” were happening.

“At my mom’s,” Taylor answered at first. She admitted that her mother had later confronted her about providing childcare while these MomTok escapades were going down.

“Or they’d be upstairs, out, with their white noise machine on,” Taylor added.

The clip is from a larger podcast appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.

Nick Viall is a famous The Bachelor villain. He has turned his reality TV fame into a prominent podcasting career.

Taylor’s full interview has its up and downs. But, as you can imagine, the story of sex parties while her children sleep upstairs is not going over well.

“I find this incredibly sad. When they’re just a little bit older, they’ll realize their parents were having sex parties while they were 1 and 4 years old just upstairs sleeping,” one redditor wrote. “And it’s documented all across social media and television now.”

Another chimed in, replying: “She should’ve kept this detail private [in my opinion].”

One comment reads: “Child of parents who had sex parties while I was ‘out’. [Yeah,] unless you’re drugging your kid or they seriously sleep through a crazy storm, there’s no way in hell they’re staying asleep for all that.”

A very pregnant Taylor Frankie Paul finds herself at the center of several types of drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Not everyone was angry. One Reddit denizen commented: “Honestly this whole thing has me questioning if the weekly game nights my Utah Mormon neighbors repeatedly invited my husband and I to were actual game nights.”

Overall, the primary suggestion was that Taylor was irresponsible by hosting a sex party while her children were home. Even worse, in these Reddit users’ eyes, was that she is now sharing this with the world.

Additionally, there are clearly commenters who believe that having a sex party is either always immoral, or simply immoral to do while being a parent. Some give the impression that they would be clutching their pearls even if the children had always been at Taylor’s mom’s during these gatherings.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in an screenshot from the upcoming Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

Could anything make this okay?

First of all, let’s try to maintain some important perspective. Adults having sex while children in the house is extremely normal. It is, in fact, the most common way for people to get younger siblings.

It’s not just two parents. Single parents date. Couples have threesomes. And sometimes, hookups happen — at parties or otherwise.

Finally … it’s probably unwise of Taylor to share a lot of details about her life. On a podcast, on Hulu, or on MomTok. However, we have to point out that just about all children lucky enough to reach adulthood eventually realize that their parents are living, breathing people and have had sex. That’s part of life.

There is also another important point, regarding the swinging parties as a whole. (Though, to be clear, no one needs to “excuse” sex between consenting adults in any number except when there are complicating factors that harm people)

It’s no coincidence that this drama is going down among MomTok influencers. These are people who married at young or even extremely young ages, often due to cultural pressures. They didn’t get the chance to lead normal lives and achieve normal sexual milestones with their peers.

To be clear, youthful inexperience does not excuse many of Taylor’s more disastrous choices. But she and these other very, very young moms are playing “catch up” in a lot of ways.