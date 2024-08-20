‘Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’: Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul Go to Jail?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Taylor Frankie Paul go to jail after she was arrested for assault and domestic violence?

That’s one of the many questions on the minds as the TikTok influencer ascends to a new level of fame thanks to her upcoming reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Even before she was cast as one of the stars on Hulu’s controversial new series, Taylor had a sizable fan base on social media.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in a screenshot from the upcoming Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

The Rise of Taylor Frankie Paul

Her candid descriptions of her life as a Mormon swinger helped gain her nearly 4 million followers on TikTok.

And all that clout eventually caught the attention of Secret Lives producers. As a result, they cast Taylor on one of the most buzzed-about new reality shows in recent memory.

Unfortunately, Taylor and her husband’s unconventional lifestyle also contributed to the dissolution of their marriage.

A very pregnant Taylor Frankie Paul finds herself at the center of several types of drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The Decline of Taylor Frankie Paul

In 2022, Taylor went viral thanks to a TikTok post. In the video, she described her life as a “soft swinger” (she and her husband were allowed to be intimate with others as long they didn’t go “all the way”).

Shortly thereafter, her marriage fell apart.

And in February of 2023, Taylor was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors.

She was booked for assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul Go To Jail?

Taylor was taken into custody, and despite the discovery of new video evidence, she was released to await trial.

“Following her jail booking, detectives received additional video evidence related to this case that resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for screening of felony assault charges against Ms. Paul,” said a police department spokesperson, according to NBC News.

“This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul.

“Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

Taylor Frankie Paul looks upset in this scene from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

“Once the screening process is complete with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will proceed through the criminal justice system in either the Third District Court or the Herriman City Justice Court,” the spokesperson said.

They add that what happens next will “depend on the decisions rendered during the screening process.”

Taylor’s Side of the Story

In videos posted to her TikTok page, Taylor has declined to comment on the charges against her, likely on the advice of her legal counsel.

She has, however, admitted that the past year has been a very difficult one.

“I’m f—— sad” Paul said in one TikTok.

The titular wives join hands in the promo for Hulu’s The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I actually texted one of my doctors today asking if I can go on some anti-anxiety, depression meds because I am really, really struggling. I’m actually almost down to 90 pounds, which is extremely unhealthy for my height and age,” she continued.

“I feel like a lost soul. I give myself an hour to mentally break down because I just want to feel it so I can move on.

What’s Next For Taylor?

We’re about to learn a whole lot more about Taylor Frankie Paul, thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which debuts on Hulu September 6.

The show also stars Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt.

Yes, Jennifer Affleck is Ben Affleck’s cousin.

We’d say he probably won’t be watching. But then again, the show might provide a welcome distraction from Ben’s own turbulent life!