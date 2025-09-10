Taylor Frankie Paul: Meet the New, CELEBRITY Bachelorette!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve got a meeting of reality show franchises.

And we’ve also got a Bachelor first!

On Wednesday, while appearing as a guest on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Taylor Frankie Paul confirmed that she will lead Season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Yes, the same Taylor Frankie Paul who has been a star on Hulu’s smash hit Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“You are on Call Her Daddy so we can officially announce that you are this season’s Bachelorette. How are you feeling?” host Alex Cooper asked Paul on air.

Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment,” she replied. “I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. And it’s not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people.”

Paul is best known as member of the #MomTok community.

Perhaps the most controversial member of this community, Paul has made headlines in the past for her participation in various sex parties.

She announced her divorce in a May 2022 livestream, which followed the reveal that she and her ex-husband were swingers.

In February of 2023, meanwhile, Taylor was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors; she booked at the time for assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Indeed, Paul represents the most famous Bachelorette in history (she has over four million TikTok followers!) and is likely the most scandalous, as well.

“How did I get here? In my head I’m like, ‘How is this happening?’ That’s my answer,” the mother of three also said on the aforementioned podcast, emphasizing that she’s “nervous” and adding of her thinking when first asked by ABC executives to take on the role:

“How do I make this work? I’m a co-parent I have two baby daddies not one, so I’m dealing with two different people, my children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

The influencer shares two children, Indy and Ocean, with ex-husband Tate Paul; and a son, Ever, with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Here is now ABC teased the new Bachelorette in a press release:

“The 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.

[Taylor] is the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following.

As a single mother of three, [Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for season 22 of The Bachelorette, but the series is expected to air in 2026.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul seems to lean into controversy in this screenshot. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, for its part, follows the aftermath of Paul’s marriage ending, leading her to expose that a group of friends from MomTok were “soft-swinging” and “had an arrangement” together.

The show also followed Paul’s new relationship with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

The ups and downs of their relationship while expecting their first baby played out in the show’s first season, while the pair have since split.

It returns with Season 3 on November 13, as all 10 episodes will be released at once.