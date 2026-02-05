Sister Wives Season 21: It Looks to Be Happening!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown no longer has a spiritual union with Meri, Christine or Janelle Brown.

He is legally married to only one woman at this point, Robyn Brown.

In other words: Kody no longer has any sister wives in his life.

And yet… we now have it on a very reliable authority that the TLC reality show Sister Wives will continue to air new episodes!

(TLC)

In a recent interview with Growing Up in Polygamy YouTube channel, Mykelti Brown Padron — the daughter of Christine and Kody — told the hosts that executives appear to have picked up the series for a 21st season.

“I will say that none of the parents have the same filming schedule that they used to have,” Mykelti explained, confirming that shooting has gotten underway, even if it looks different from the past.

“It’s been two weeks of filming, two weeks off,” she added. “But this last six months or so, the filming has been very, very minuscule. It’s sporadic. So, filming has been less.”

TLC has not yet made any announcements about the future of Sister Wives.

(TLC)

The network has continued to support the show despite the many changes that have taken place of late within the Brown household.

As Mykelti herself admits, there really can’t be that many seasons remaining of Sister Wives.

“I think [the show] is fizzling. Because it’s not Sister Wives anymore. You know, they’re all ex-wives now,” she told the aforementioned outlet.

Indeed, Christine left Kody in late 2021; Janelle did the same a few months later; and then Meri and Kody confirmed their divorce in early 2023.

On the latest run of the program, Kody went around to his former spouses and tries to issue an apology for all the terrible ways he treated them.

(TLC)

For her part, though, Mykelti would sort of prefer it if Kody worked on his relationships with his children.

“Several of my siblings have blocked him,” Mykelti said during this new interview. “I know which ones have, but I’m not going to say it, but I do know that there are several of my siblings who have told him point-blank, ‘Do not ever contact me again.’”

She continued, clearly critical of her father:

“So obviously with those, he’s still going to generalize us, and he’s not going to name us by name. But he isn’t actively reaching out [to them] and seeking that relationship.”

On the November 6 episode of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brown actually broke down while admitting to his own shortcomings as a father to his sons and daughters.

(TLC)

“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children,” Brown told a couple fellow contestants on this reality program.

“I’m at a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong,” he added, actually starting to cry on air.

“My failures were because I didn’t know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

Sounds like a fresh perspective.

However, Mykelti added of her father’s attempts to reconcile when speaking to the aforementioned channel:

“I think he could try harder. He’s not trying as hard as he could, and there’s room for improvement.”



