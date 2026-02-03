Kody Brown is a DEADBEAT DAD, Daughter Says in New Interview

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is basically a liar and a jerk and, most notably, a deadbeat dad who makes no real effort to reach out to his children.

This, according to one of those children themselves.

In an interview with the Growing Up in Polygamy YouTube channel, Mykelti Brown Padron — the daughter of Christine Brown Woolley and Kody Brown — didn’t hold back very much when the conversation shifted to her dad and his relationship with most of his kids.

And also to her dad’s wife.

“I would say there’s probably 80-85 percent of my siblings who don’t like Robyn,” Mykelti said, clarifying that she wasn’t referring here to Robyn’s biological kids with Kody.

Over the last few months, meanwhile, the father of 18 has talked a bit more than usual about his broken relationships and has kinda, sorta, occasionally taken responsibility?

But he’s also blamed his children for the two sides not talking.

“Several of my siblings have blocked him,” Mykelti said during this new interview. “I know which ones have, but I’m not going to say it, but I do know that there are several of my siblings who have told him point-blank, ‘Do not ever contact me again.’”

She continued, clearly critical of her father:

“So obviously with those, he’s still going to generalize us, and he’s not going to name us by name. But he isn’t actively reaching out [to them] and seeking that relationship.”

On the November 6 episode of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brown actually broke down while admitting to his own shortcomings as a father to his sons and daughters.

“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children,” Brown told a couple fellow contestants on this reality program.

“I’m at a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong,” he added, actually starting to cry on air.

“My failures were because I didn’t know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

Sounds like a mature perspective.

But Mykelti added of her father’s attempts to reconcile:

“I think he could try harder. He’s not trying as hard as he could, and there’s room for improvement.”

Mykelti has never been shy about speaking her mind.

Last fall, for example, she blasted Meri Brown as a rather poor parent.

“She just was not a very good parent,” Mykelti said simply at the time. “She wasn’t a very good mom. She was not fun to be [around].”

Concluded the reality star back then of Meri

“I don’t think she’s a bad person. I just think she’s made mistakes. She still deserves happiness at the end of it. I’m just never going to have a relationship with her.”