Erika Kirk Says Turning Point USA Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Draw ‘Larger …

Bad Bunny may have won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

But Erika Kirk says he still can’t hold a candle to Kid Rock.

As we previously reported, Erika and Turning Point USA will be hosting their own halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday — an alternative for viewers who are inexplicably offended by the fact that Bad Bunny is headlining the actual halftime show.

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

No one has ever attempted to upstage the biggest broadcast of the year before.

But Erika is confident that her All-American Halftime Show will draw a massive crowd.

In fact, she believes that the concert — featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett — will be watched by a “larger audience” than Bad Bunny’s performance with special guests Green Day.

“For us to be able to provide an alternative that’s pro-America, that’s just pro everything, that that’s not the opposite of what they’re putting out there, I don’t want to go into details and bash that, because there’s apparently an audience that wants that,” Kirk said during a recent appearance on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum (via Newsweek), adding:

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“But there’s a larger audience that wants ours. And so we are going to make it very amazing. I’m so excited.”

Erika, of course, is the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking engagement in September.

Asked how her late husband would feel about the All-American Halftime Show, Erika enthusiastically replied that he would be thrilled.

“He [Charlie Kirk] would be fist-pumping with this. He’d be so stoked,” she said.

“The artists that have teamed up with us, I just want to say thank you to them… It’s very brave of them to do this.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“And they have partnered with us without hesitation. And it’s actually been a huge blessing. And it’s going to be an unbelievable halftime show.”

Erika went on to say that she considers the alternative halftime show to be the ultimate tribute to Charlie.

“What better way to honor him than just to get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families?” she asked.

Several conservative influencers have already vowed to turn off Bad Bunny and tune into Erika’s broadcast.

“I’ll take this over Woke Bunny any day of the week,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted after the lineup was announced.

But will it really draw a “larger audience” than the actual Super Bowl halftime show? Seems unlikely, but only time will tell!