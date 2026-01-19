David Woolley Calls BS on Kody Brown’s Selfish Apology Tour, Slams Sister Wives Star

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Woolley is no longer holding back.

On the January 18 episode of Sister Wives, the husband of Christine Brown finally expressed how he really feels about his wife’s ex-husband.

Especially in the wake of Kody Brown going around and trying to apologize to his former spouses for basically being a total and complete A-Hole.

(TLC)

Viewers, we’re sure, will recall that Kody sat down a few episodes ago and told Christine he was sorry he ever claimed NOT to have loved her.

He did this while she was sitting alongside Woolley.

“This is weird,” the 61-year old recalls thinking while speaking to reunion host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday night. “It sent me down a little bit.”

Kody and Christine were spiritually married for well over two decades before the latter walked away in late November 2021 and then exchanged vows with Woolley about two years later.

David Woolley has made Christine Brown one very happy lady. (TLC)

As for Kody’s assertion that he was hoping to make amends for the sake of the women he scorned?

“I call bullsh-t on that, because to me it’s not about him and her anymore. They’ve been gone for three [to] four years now,” Woolley said on this special.

“It’s a bro code that you just don’t cross. You don’t tell your ex-wife in front of her husband right now, ‘Hey, I did love you.’ That’s just wrong, flat out wrong.”

David went on to say that he was “cool about it” in the moment, but it doesn’t sit well with him now. For an understandable reason, right?

“The only reason I said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to Moab, [Utah], was [because] I want[ed] to test to see where he’s at,” Woolley continued, referring to his offer to go offroading with Kody in Moab as a way to move forward as a blended family.

To, you know, be the bigger person in all of this.

“He had to get his point across. And that was it. It’s all about what he wants. It’s not about what Christine wants,” David told Krishnan. “It’s not what’s [in the] best interest for what this family is, [it’s] what he wants to do.”

(TLC)

Pretty hard to argue with that.

Christine has made it clear how much happier she is without Kody. She doesn’t need anything from him at this point.

“I think David’s a guy’s guy. I frankly find him likable but I don’t know David at all. David doesn’t know me but I think David thinks he knows me,” Kody previously said of Woolley, adding that he wants to be “courteous,” yet also doesn’t care what Woolley thinks.

This does sound like Kody Brown, doesn’t it? Oblivious to anyone’s opinion but his own?

Well done moving on, Christine. Very well done.