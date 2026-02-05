Tyler Perry ABANDONED by Friends After Latest Allegation [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even embattled moguls can run short on friends.

In June of 2025, an actor accused Tyler Perry of sexual assault, filing a hefty lawsuit against the billionaire producer.

More recently, a second former employee came forward with a similar allegation.

A new report says that Perry’s famous friends are deliberately avoiding him — for fear of whatever comes next.

Mogul Tyler Perry speaks to the camera for Bloomberg. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)

Mario Rodriguez and Derek Dixon both worked for him on different projects

Years ago, Mario Rodriguez appeared in Boo! A Madea Halloween.

In December of 2025, he filed a lawsuit, accusing Perry of sexual battery.

He alleged that Perry had made unwanted sexual advances, including touching his penis through his clothing.

According to Rodriguez, this took palce when he was being cast in the film and shortly after filming wrapped in 2016.

In 2018, the two apparently got back in touch and repeatedly spoke again, with their text messages over the years appearing cordial and even friendly.

This of course comes on the heels of actor Derek Dixon’s lawsuit, accusing Perry of using his power as an extremely influential producer to commit alleged sexual assaults and then pressure people into silence.

Dixon appeared in multiple Perry projects — most notably in The Oval. (If you weren’t aware, Perry has a whole slew of projects that have entirely flown under the radar unless you stumble across them)

Prior to filing his lawsuit, Dixon filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sexual harassment complaint against Perry in 2024.

When that did not seem to induce any changes, he says, he turned to a lawsuit.

Not unlike Rodriguez, Dixon’s 2025 lawsuit described Perry allegedly using his power and access as an influential producer to engage in sexual misconduct and to get away with it. (Perry has denied the allegations against him)

Now, other pals in the entertainment industry are steering clear

A RadarOnline report claims that Perry’s friends and associates in the entertainment industry are giving him a wide berth.

“People are stunned by how quiet his friends are,” an alleged inside source dished.

Perry’s circle of friends has included everyone from Kerry Wahsington to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Barack and Michelle Obama.

But none of them have rushed to speak out to defend the billionaire entertainment mogul.

“Normally Meghan would rush out with public support,” the insider suggested. “This time? Nothing. Not a word.”

At home, Tyler Perry participates in a sit-down remote interview. (Image Credit: CNN)

According to the report, this goes beyond Perry’s alleged actions and bleeds into who was aware of them.

“This isn’t just about Tyler anymore,” claimed the source.

“It’s about who knew what,” the insider explained, “and when.”

As we have seen with the bone-chilling horrors of the Epstein files, there are often people who do not participate in crimes who are within the orbit of a powerful, influential predator.

Simply put, you don’t want to be one of the names in a story like that. Though, unlike with Epstein, the allegations surrounding Perry remain unproven and solely involve adults.

A smiling Tyler Perry sits down for a talk show interview. (Image Credit: ABC)

Is more coming? No one seems to know

However, there is a concern that Dixon and Rodriguez are not the only men who may come forward.

If and when the other (well, the third) shoe drops, Perry’s acquaintances worry about

“No one wants to be the first celebrity photographed standing next to him if this gets worse,” the alleged inside source summarized.

We have to once again emphasize that Perry has not bee convicted of a crime or successfully sued based upon these allegations. Even without more accusers, this legal dispute could continue for years.

Whatever the outcome, there will be those in or who have been in Perry’s orbit who will wish that they had made different choices.