Kody Brown Breaks Down, Admits He’s Been “Failure” as a Father

We never thought we’d see the day, readers.

We never thought we’d see Kody Brown acting and sounding like a compassionate, self-aware human being.

But here we seem to be.

On the November 6 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brown actually breaks down while admitting to his own shortcomings as a father to 18 sons and daughters.

(FOX)

“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children,” Brown tells a couple fellow contestants in a clip published by People Magazine.

When pushed to take “ownership” of his mistakes, the reality star explains in this clip why he thinks he wasn’t a better parent.

“I’m at a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong,” he says as he actually starts to cry.

Adds Brown on the episode:

“My failures were because I didn’t know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

(TLC)

Kody Brown being a relatively deadbeat dad isn’t major news to anyone who has been paying attention.

He only speaks to a handful of his children and, at other times, has seemingly blamed these kids for their lack of a relationship.

Perhaps Kody has now seen the light? Taken a long, close look in the mirror?

The TLC personality shares Leon with Meri; Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah, along with Garrison, who died by suicide in 2024, with Janelle; Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with Christine; and Solomon and Ariella with Robyn, as well as David, Aurora, Breanna, whom she had during a previous marriage and Kody later adopted.

It’s a lot, we know.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

Just this past September, Maddie detailed how toxic things are between her and her dad.

“You want your dad to show up. You want reconciliation. I know I played a part and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed,” she said in a social media video before breaking down.

In general, even Kody has admitted that he has next to no connection with nearly any of his kids.

Last November, two years after Janelle and Kody separated, Madison confirmed she had cut off her dad due to his lack of boundaries in their fractured family.

“I’m still learning how to just see him for who he is,” Madison added in a confessional on a Sister Wives episode. “I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting.”

For his part, Kody has never taken much accountability.

“We’re at an impasse here,” he said on a Sister Wives installment this fall. “Because this healing can only happen on their terms only.”

Well, yes, you moron. You’re their father. Start acting like it.