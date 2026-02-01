Robyn Brown Fights Back: I’ve Always Been Loyal to Meri!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robyn Brown has made it very clear for awhile now:

She is no fan of her former sister wives.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday night’s one-on-one special, however, the long-time reality star insists that at least one of these women has no reason at all to be distrustful of her.

(TLC)

“After everything that’s happened, you don’t feel that Meri has any grounds to distrust you?” host Sukanya Krishnan asks Robyn at one point in their interview.

“I do not. I absolutely do not,” Robyn fires back, claiming, “I’ve had Meri’s back.”

Over the last few years, of course, it’s been made evident that Robyn no longer talks to his former spiritual spouses. She doesn’t think this is her fault, though.

On this special, Krishnan noted that Meri had previously said that during her “dark times” in Las Vegas — when Meri was catfished by a woman posing as a male suitor online in 2015 — she “leaned on” Robyn.

“All I know is that she was having a conversation online about flowers and texting and music and flirting and I was like, ‘She is struggling. Get your butt over there. Figure this out with her,’” Robyn now says of her part in the drama, admitting she did meddle in Meri and then-shared husband Kody Brown’s relationship back then.

But only because she was trying to help them mend fences.

“That’s what I was doing, okay? She’s sitting here saying that she can’t trust me because of this or that. I had her freaking back,” Robyn told the host.

(TLC)

It’s pretty crazy that this castfishing scandal is still being discussed over 11 years later — but Kody has blasted Meri in the semi-recent past for cheating him.

About a decade ago, Meri opened up about her catfishing scandal… claiming that Robyn made it worse by reporting back to their then-shared husband Kody. At the time, Meri denied the affair extended beyond online conversations.

“During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were,” Meri told Us Weekly in a statement in October 2015, explaining her side of the story.

“I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances.”

(TLC)

This scandal came months after Kody divorced Meri so he could legally adopt Robyn.

Indeed. There’s a lot of backstory here.

“I was sitting there watching everything that was happening and I was worried about her,” Robyn now says of that dark time period.

“And I was saying, ‘She kicked you out and you go stay in another room. You have the conversation with her. You don’t come over here. You go work it out with her. She’s being taken advantage of.’”

In terms of what she told Kody, Robyn alleges:

“Even if I didn’t know it was a catfishing situation, even just somebody sitting there taking advantage of someone who is struggling, a woman who’s struggling, I was like, ‘You get your butt over there and you talk to her. You work this out.'”

(TLC)

There’s no relationship at this point between Robyn and Meri.

Still, Robyn insists that her “intentions” were always pure when it came to Meri.

In the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 trailer released earlier this month, Kody seemingly backs Robyn’s accounts of what transpired during that time as well.”

“If your wife’s having an affair, that’s my business no matter what,” Kody screams in the clip.

Part 4 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 airs on TLC Sunday, February 1, at 10/9c.