Robyn Brown Blasts Ex-Sister Wives: Those Mean Backstabbers!

As previously documented, Robyn Brown will be staying with husband Kody forever and ever it now seems.

Conversely, however?

It’s more evident than ever that the reality star is done with Kody’s trio of former sister wives.

(TLC)

On the first Sister Wives: 1-on-1 reunion special, which aired this past Sunday evening on TLC, the mother of six denied that there was any truth to the accusations that she was in any way “submissive.” to her spousel

“No. … I think I work with my husband,” Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan.

When asked whether she thought Meri Brown and Janelle Brown were playing “girl games” when they poked fun at her during a kinda recent Zoom call this season, Robyn responded, “I don’t care.”

But the then had a lot more to say about these women.

“I think they’re just trying to figure out why Kody loves me,” Robyn said as a possible reason for Kody’s exes taking shots at her on the program.

(TLC)

Continued Robyn on air when it came to the ladies with whom she used to share Kody:

“They’re doing whatever they can to just downplay me, to put me down in any way, shape or form that they can because they’re struggling with their own feelings. I guess. I don’t really know why.”

Brpwn previously said she doesn’t “endorse fakeness” following an awkward meeting with Janelle and Meri over their Coyote Pass property.

Kody, for his part, claimed that his spouse “hates girl games,” which raised eyebrows with fans and Kody’s exes.

“It’s the psychological warfare. The stuff that teenage girls do a lot in high school,” Robyn explained during the reunion. “It’s the backstabbing. It’s the whispering behind the back. It’s the pretending like you’re friends when you’re not.”

(TLC)

Robyn has sounded open to reconciling with Christine, Meri and Janelle at times in the past.

But no one in this group sounds anxious for the quartet to really get together again any time soon.

Kody, meanwhile, will always stand by his alleged soulmate’s side.

“Robyn’s not submissive. She has a spine of concrete and steel,” he said on Sunday’s episode after rewatching Janelle’s remarks on the show. “It’s funny that Janelle would say that Robyn’s submissive when Janelle also accused Robyn of sort of brainwashing me or controlling me.”

Kody also quipped:

“It’s like, what is it, Janelle? Am I Robyn’s puppet or is she mine?”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 airs on TLC Sunday, January 18, at 10/9c.