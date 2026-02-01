Prince Andrew Shown Kneeling on Floor With Unidentified Woman In Latest Epstein Files …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve known for several years that Prince Andrew was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein’s.

But that doesn’t make a newly released photo of the disgraced royal any less shocking.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the Justice Department recently released its largest set of photos and documents related to the investigation into Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Numerous public figures, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Bill Clinton are named multiple times in the files.

And as expected, Andrew’s name appears in multiple places, along with a photo that shows him on the floor on all fours, with an unidentified woman lying beneath him.

The age of the woman and the circumstances under which the photo was taken are unknown at this time.

The latest file release also contains an email exchange in which Epstein offers to introduce Andrew to a female friend of his.

“I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name is Irina she will be London 20-24,” Epstein allegedly wrote in 2010.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

“Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you?” Andrew replied.

“She 26, Russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email [sic],” Epstein wrote in response.

“That was quick! How are you? Good to be free?” Andrew responded, seemingly referring to the fact that Epstein had recently been released after serving time in prison for soliciting a minor for prositution.

“Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know?” Andrew wrote in a separate email.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

His email signature contained his full title at the time, “HRH The Duke of York KG.”

Andrew was stripped of his titles and land by his brother, King Charles, in October of last year.

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer has publicly called on Andrew to testify before Congress about his involvement with Epstein.

“Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority,” Starmer told reporters during a visit to Japan on Saturday (via CNN), adding:

“You can’t be victim-centered if you’re not prepared to do that.”

Andrew has yet to publicly respond to the latest details about his relationship with Epstein.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.