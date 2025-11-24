Robyn Brown BLASTS Ex-Sister Wives as Phony, Horrible Role Models

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robyn Brown is back on the attack.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the sole remaining spouse of Kody Brown took aim at Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, her former partners in polygamy and people she doesn’t believe are very often their true and authentic selves.

“I don’t really endorse fakeness,” Robyn said on air. “And like, ‘Okay, let’s pretend like everything’s Okay,’ when it’s not.”

(TLC)

Kody went on to back up his soulmate, stating for the cameras: “Robyn hates girl games. She reads nuance way different than me.”

These two confessions came after an awkward exchange with Janelle and Meri regarding the sale of their joint Coyote Pass property, which was eventually completed this past April — but which took a very long time to finalize.

On the aforementioned episode, all three of these parties arrive at the site to meet with the realtor, only for everyone to stay far away from each other amid the negotiation process and contract signing.

“They didn’t even say, ‘Hi,’ and they didn’t even say, ‘Bye,’” Meri said. “It was like, okay. I am invisible to you.”

Janelle had similar feelings about the meeting, saying to viewers:

“I think Robyn felt like she was going to be persecuted or attacked or something. And I’m like, ‘No, we could be adults here.’ But whatever.”

(TLC)

Elsewhere on this same installment, Robyn laid into her former sister wives for their supposed influences on Kody’s children.

“I think there’s some hurt feelings and misunderstandings and some influencing that’s been happening,” Robyn said in a conversation with Kody. “Some pretty intense influencing.”

For the record, Kody is barely on speaking terms with many of his kids.

Also for the record, Kody has taken responsibility for these severed relationships.

But Robyn told a different story on air.

(TLC)

“I don’t think parents actually completely realize how much little things they say actually influence the way their children think about the other parent,” Robyn continued in a confessional. “And in plural marriage, Dad’s not around the same amount as Mom.”

As of late, Kody hasn’t been around at all, with Janelle revealing in the November 9 episode of Sister that their oldest daughter Madison Brush hasn’t spoken to him in years.

“He doesn’t have any respect for boundaries,” Maddie explained on a 2024 episode of her The Authentic Society podcast of her decision to go no-contact with her father. “And you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that.”

So there we have it, from the lips of Kody’s daughter herself.

But you keep blaming these other women, Robyn. You keep doing you.

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

“I’m just exhausted and so tired of being blamed for how his kids feel about him. It’s his responsibility and not mine,” Christine said on the November 23 installment.

Agreed Janelle, in a separate confessional:

“Look, I wish I had a lot of influence on my adult children. Boy, things would be really different.”

At another point, Robyn suggested that the situation has been “very, very confusing” and challenging for his kids to understand, but even Kody then admitted:

“I had a lot of mean things to say about their mothers is part of the problem.”