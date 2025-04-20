Sister Wives Returns: What Did Meri Say About Robyn?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sister Wives returned from a lengthy hiatus on Easter evening.

But do you know what the episode made it clear will NEVER return?

Any amicable feelings between Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

Meri Brown looks a tad bit concerned here. (TLC)

On the latest installment of the TLC reality series, Meri spoke with best friend Jenn Sullivan about Robyn — the only woman still married to Kody Brown and the woman to have taken the title of Kody’s sole legal wife back in 2014… after Kody chose her over Meri.

“There’s so many people that are like she was a fraud, she was a liar, she was manipulating,” Meri said on the episode of Robyn before she called out Sullivan for giving her “the look.”

Jenn denied being critical in any way, but did tell Meri she was being “cautious” and protective.

“I don’t think it was like intentional manipulation,” Sullivan explained while Meri agreed. “I do think that Kody decided that he had this new person that was this new insider with him, and then it just became them against everybody else.”

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

Indeed, Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown have ALL walked away from Kody at this point. They’re all acknowledged at various points, too, that his clear favoritism for Robyn played a role in their decisions.

Sullivan sounds as if she gets it, too.

“She’d act like she was your best friend, and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings,” Meri’s pal said of Meri’s quasi enemy. “Like that’s really f-cked up. Like either be an asshole or don’t.”

In a conversation with the cameras, Meri said that her relationship with Robyn “was a good one, and I felt very solid in it” and that the two were “close” until there was a “divide.”

Meri Brown seems very happy to have left Kody behind. (TLC)

During a July 2024 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, meanwhile, Meri confessed that she was uncertain about Robyn’s true feelings and if she was really sad to see her leave the family.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Brown said at the time. “I think that she did want me to stay. I feel like that she was sad. I feel like that she had this idea, when she came in the family, of, you know, this big plural family. I really think that.”

Still. Overall? There was plenty of “confusion” between how Kody and Robyn were acting.

Fast forward to present day, however, and Meri Brown has lost a lot of weight and is looking far ahead… not way behind. We’ll be curious to see what else she has to say as this season progresses.

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.