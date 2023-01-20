Mykelti Brown SLAMS Meri: You Cheated! You Gave Up on My Dad!

Mykelti Brown has a lot to say about Meri Brown.

And none of it is exactly positive.

On Thursday, Christine Brown’s oldest daughter absolutely tore into the long-time Sister Wives star… just about a week after Meri Brown after Meri and Kody Brown confirmed their marriage was over.

According to Mykelti, via a Crowdcast Live session for her Patreon followers? The split is all Meri’s fault.

“When you cheat on someone, you’re giving up first,” Mykelti said.

“If you’re going to cheat on your spouse, you’re giving up on the relationship first. It’s unfair for her to get mad at Dad when she gave up.

“She threw the towel in. She said, ‘I’m done.’ She cheated first.”

Mykelti is referring here to Meri getting close to another individual back in 2015, not long after Kody filed for divorce so that he could legally marry Robyn.

Meri Brown has moved on, at last, from Kody. We wish her the best going forward!

Meri believed she was getting close to a man — but ended up the victim of a catfishing scam by a very mean and terrible woman.

On the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special, Kody also trashed his now-former spouse as a cheater.

“Meri had an affair. She was leaving my ass. She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us,” Kody said on air at the time, adding:

“She was deceived. She found something better. She was leaving me for a better, richer man.”

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram.

In a statement to People Magazine after was she duped in this embarrassing manner, Meri said:

“During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were.”

“I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances.”

The scandal caused a major rift in Meri and Kody’s relationship, as the couple stopped sleeping together and were acting as nothing more than friends prior to the confirmation of their break-up.

While dragging Meri this week, Mykelti acknowledged that Meri never physically cheated on Kody.

But she claimed the infidelity was just as real to their family.

“[Meri’s child Leon] heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone,” Mykelti said.

“And if you’re sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that’s cheating. That’s still cheating.”

Mykelti’s husband, Tony, also took part in this online Q&A, taking the side of his spouse.

“If it had not been a girl pretending to be a guy, who knows what could have happened,” Tony said.

Back in February 2022, Meri defended her actions eight years ago as follows:

“Did I start talking to this person? Absolutely I did. Did I think I was talking to a friend? Absolutely…

“A lot of people like to look at that as the defining moment and the fracture in mine and Kody’s relationship and it wasn’t.”