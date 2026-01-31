Janet Jackson Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janet Jackson has been married and divorced multiple times during her legendary career.

There’s more than one way to end a marriage.

Not all of Janet’s husbands departed through the divorce process.

Here’s a look at her complex personal history — and where things stand today.

Singer and actress Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Janet Jackson was 18 when she eloped with James DeBarge

When Janet Jackson was 16, she began dating 19-year-old singer James DeBarge.

(That is a large age gap and may not be legal in some jurisdictions, but it’s probably fine in and of itself)

Two years later, on September 7, 1984, the two eloped.

Janet had confided only in sister LaToya Jackson about her plans.

In 1985, she and James received an annulment. According to Janet, this was due to James’ alleged substance abuse.

Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019. (Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Her second marriage was a secret until it ended

The following year, in 1986, Janet began dating René Elizondo Jr.

She and the dancer, songwriter, and director married — in secret — in March of 1991.

Despite Janet being part of one of the 1990s’ most famous families, they managed to keep their marriage secret until 2000.

In January 1999, they separated. Only the divorce made their marriage public knowledge.

René filed a lawsuit, seeking a a massive multimillion dollar settlement. In October 2003, he and Janet Jackson were officially divorced, and reached a settlement. According to Forbes, it was to the tune of $10 million in spousal support.

Producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri and singer and actress Janet Jackson arrive to the “We Own The Night” after-party presented by The Cinema Society at The Bowery Hotel on October 9, 2007. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri never married, but it was a long-term and significant relationship

During that contentious divorce process, Janet Jackson dated Jermaine Dupri.

They apparently met backstage at one of her shows.

Jermaine, too, was a music producer, rapper, and songwriter — continuing her pattern of serious relationships within the entertainment industry.

Reports vary on the precise timeline, but they began dating in 2002, and split in either 2008 or as late as 2009.

(2009 was the year when Janet’s infamous brother died, but without a clear grasp on the timeline it’s hard to say what life events impacted others)

Janet Jackson attends the inaugural British Museum Ball at The British Museum on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Her marriage to Wissam Al Mana was not a secret, but the wedding was

In October 2006, Janet Jackson had her first introduction to Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari businessman.

However, they did not begin dating until years later — in 2010.

They remained a fairly private couple, becoming engaged and marrying in 2012 without the usual media circus.

That doesn’t mean that it was a small or private ceremony.

Wissam spent a reported $20 million on the nuptials, flying in 500 guests to the ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 25, 2013. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Today, Janet Jackson is divorced

In January of 2017, five years after their high-end (yet secret) wedding, then 50-year-old Janet Jackson gave birth to the couple’s son, Eissa Al Mana.

Unfortunately, the marriage itself soon broke down.

In April — just a few months after they welcomed Eissa — reports shared that Janet and Wissam had separated.

The following month, Janet confirmed that the marriage was over.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana went through a contentious split, but are now officially divorced.