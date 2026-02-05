Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Issued Two Deadlines In Ransom Note, Police Say

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As police continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, we have new information about the ransom notes allegedly written by her kidnappers.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie was taken from her home late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

She remains missing, and multiple news agencies say that they’ve received emails demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

Now, authorities have revealed that the notes contain two deadlines, the first of which is 5 pm on Thursday, February 5.

It is not clear what will happen if that deadline is not met, but TMZ reports that “the demands” of Nancy’s alleged kidnappers “will change.”

The outlet reports that the second deadline, Monday, February 9, will come with “a more serious consequence” if it is not met.

When news of the ransom notes first went public, many dismissed them as a hoax and speculated that they were sent by scam artists with no knowledge of Nancy’s whereabouts.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

Now, however, there’s reason to believe that the notes are being taken seriously.

For one thing, the Guthries posted a video on Wednesday in which they requested proof of life from Nancy’s alleged abductors.

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” Savannah said in the clip.

On top of that, one journalist who received a note — the messages were emailed to media outlets — says that there’s real reason to believe that Nancy is being held for ransom.

News of the two deadlined was revealed Thursday afternoon in a press conference hosted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

In her daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump watched the press conference live.

“The President and I were watching the press conference about the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, which is just a heartbreaking situation,” Leavitt said, adding:

“The federal government and the FBI have offered any and all resources, but the state and local authorities are still leading the investigation,” Leavitt added.

She further explained that Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday and offered her the full support of the federal government.

“Any requests that are made by state and local officials in the search of Ms. Guthrie will absolutely be accommodated,” Leavitt said.

“I spoke with the FBI directly about that today as well, and our hearts and our prayers are with Savannah and her entire family as they search for her dear mother.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.