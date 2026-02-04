Savannah Guthrie Posts Desperate Plea for Information on Missing Mother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Four days after the disappearance of her mother, Savannah Guthrie has posted a video to Instagram in which she makes a tearful plea for information about 84-year old Nancy Guthrie.

On February 4, the Today host sat between her sister Annie and her brother Camron, as each spoke out to their mother and Nancy’s potential abductor, with the caption Bring her home.

“She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer,” Savannah said in this heartbreaking footage.

(Savannah Guthrie/Instagram)

According to various reports, it is believed that Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home on Saturday night.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can,” the TV personality went on.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

Earlier in the video, Annie, Guthrie’s sister, called their mother the “beacon” of their lives and begged for her to come home.

Annie had dinner at Nancy’s home on Saturday night and was the last person to see her before her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie attends Hoda Kotb’s Joy 101 Launch Event at CURRENT at Chelsea Piers on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Joy 101)

Savannah — who received a call this week from President Donald Trump in response to this awful development — then reflected on how adore her mom is and expressed gratitude to all the fans and followers and even strangers out there.

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her in kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend.

“She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see.”

Savannah Guthrie attends the “Mostly What God Does” book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Police believe foul player was involved in Nancy’s vanishing, while some outlets have claimed blood was discovered at the scene of Nancy’s Arizona home.

There were even allegations that Savannah’s brother-in-law was a suspect, but those appears to have been proven false.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman,” Savannah continued.

“You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley He is with you. Everyone is looking for you mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you.”

For his part, Camron concluded the video, saying, “We love you mama. Stay strong.”

Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

At a press conference on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that that Nancy’s home is considered a “crime scene.”

He also made a “plea” to “anyone who knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us. Call 911. We don’t need another bad, tragic ending. We need some help.”

Nanos added:

“This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments, has some physical challenges, is in need of medication — medication that, if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

As you might expect, in the wake of this apparent tragedy, Savannah will no longer be covering the 2026 Olympics for NBC.