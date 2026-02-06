Bad Bunny Previews Super Bowl Halftime Show: It’s Gonna Be a “Huge …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Bad Bunny will be performing at halftime of this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In case you somehow also haven’t heard, some folks out there have a problem with this selection — despite Bad Bunny being the most downloaded artist on the planet and having just won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The guy is mad popular and crazy talented.

But he speaks in Spanish often and has been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies… so some racists out there are upset he’s been giving this stage.

Bad Bunny is introduced during the Super Bowl LX Pregame and Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Thursday, meanwhile, the Puerto Rican musician appeared alongside Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden for an interview before the big game, previewing what fans should anticipate.

“I want people to have fun. It’s going to be a huge party, it’s going to be what people can always expect from me,” he said.

“That’s what I want to bring to the stage. Of course, a lot of my culture, but I don’t want to give any spoilers. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be easy. People only have to worry about… I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish. They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better if they learn to dance.

“There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart, the heartbeat dance, that’s the only thing they need to worry about and enjoy. And of course choose your team at the game.”

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Because we live in the darkest of times, Turning Point USA has planned a rival halftime show that will feature Kid Rock because he’s that organization’s idea of a real American.

Viewers will be able to decide which performance they want to watch, of course.

In this new interview, Bad Bunny said that he’s prepping for his show by “eating Smashburgers” and just thinking non-stop about what’s on tap.

““Last night, I couldn’t sleep because I was thinking about it,” he explained.

“But yeah, I want to think that it’s just 30 minutes doing something that I love, that I like, and it’s just like that. I’m trying to enjoy it and I know that I’m going to have fun. All the crew, all the people.

“They’re going to have fun that day. That’s what I’m trying to focus. Just enjoy the moment, enjoy what is happening, what I’m doing. Trying not to put pressure or something on it.”

Bad Bunny performs live during “No Me Quiero Ir De AquÃ­; Una MÃ¡s” Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico JosÃ© Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Of late, Bad Bunny has had harsh words for ICE Agents who very clearly murdered two people in Minnesota.

He’s received flak for not appreciating these violent thugs enough. But the artist doesn’t seem too worked up about it.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us,” he previously said.

“Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

