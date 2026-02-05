Bo Jackson Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NFL and MLB legend Bo Jackson has maintained a relatively low profile since he retired from both leagues in the early 1990s.

But the 63-year-old gave a very candid interview on Thursday, and by doing so, he may have saved some lives.

During an appearance on Dan Patrick’s podcast, Jackson revealed that he

Former Auburn Tigers player Bo Jackson on the field before the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

“I am a cancer survivor,” Jackson told the audience.

“I had my prostate taken out. And this is coming from somebody that a lot of men around the country look up to. If I can talk about it, we should talk about it as men.”

From there, Jackson urged male listeners to set aside whatever fear or shame they might be feeling and get regular checkups.

“We think that it makes us less of a man, period,” he said, referring to routine prostate checks and colonoscopies.

Bo Jackson walks on the orange carpet at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.)

“The only time we talk about that is when we’re behind closed doors with our doctors.”

Jackson revealed that he understands the anxiety that comes with getting tested, but he urged men not to be “afraid to go see your doctor.”

He said that he believes his treatment saved his life, and he greets each day with gratitude.

“I have two grandsons, who I have more fun with than any football game, baseball game I’ve ever played. My job as papa is to spoil the s–t out of my grandkids,” he explained.

From 1987 to 1990,Jackson played football for the Los Angeles Raiders, while also competing for the Kansas City Royals on the baseball field.

Bo Jackson #34, Full Back for the Los Angeles Raiders during the American Football Conference West game against the Kansas City Chiefs on 15 October 1989 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

After ending his football career, Jackson continued plaaying baseball, winning the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year award before retiring in 1994.

Jackson also delivered his prediction for Sunday’s Super Bowl this week.

Speaking with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Jackson stated that he believes the Seattle Seahawks will emerge victorious because “they’ve got a complete game.”

We’re pretty sure everyone outside of the New England area is fond of that prediction.