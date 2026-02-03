Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence After Police Say Mother Was Likely Abducted

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Guthrie is pleading for the public’s help following news that her family was victimized by an unspeakable crime.

As we previously reported, Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday, and police believe that she was removed from her home against her will.

Now, the Today show anchor is asking for prayers and support as police in Tucson continue their search for her 84-year-old mom.

Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah wrote on Instagram late Monday night.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” she continued, adding:

“We need you.

“He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home,” Guthrie concluded.

The post promptly received hundreds of thousands of likes, along with supportive comments from many of Savannah’s celebrity friends.

“Praying!!!” wrote Jinger Duggar.

“All my love and prayers,” Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran commented.

“Sending lots of prayers for you and your family in this time,” Rachel Zegler added.

“You have nothing but prayers in this household. I am so truly sorry that this is happening,” Josh Gad chimed in.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home on Saturday night.

Savannah Guthrie attends the CAA Kickoff Party for The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend at La Grande Boucherie on April 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CAA)

Police say there is evidence that she was harmed, but they have not offered any details about her possible injuries.

Sheriff Chris Nanos also told NBC News that there is no possibility that Nancy wandered off on her own.

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Nanos said.

“I can’t think of the last time where in the middle of the night in someone’s bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us.”

Savannah has taken a hiatus from Today and is expected to withdraw from hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Guthrie family has joined police in asking the public to assist police with their investigation in any way possible.

The family has also confirmed that time is of the essence, as Nancy requires multiple daily medications.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family during this incredibly difficult time.