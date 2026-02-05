Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Appears to Be Legitimate, Reporter Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve probably heard by now, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on Saturday night.

Police now believe that Nancy was abducted from her home and badly injured in the process.

Earlier this week, staff at TMZ claimed to have received a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

Savannah Guthrie attends the “Mostly What God Does” book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Many were quick to dismiss the note as a hoax.

After all, they reasoned, this would be an easy way for a grifter to nab millions in Bitcoin despite having no knowledge of Nancy’s whereabouts.

But now there’s reason to believe that the note is legitimate.

For one thing, the Guthrie family seems to be taking it seriously. Savannah and her siblings issued a public plea for information on Wednesday night.

Savannah Guthrie attends Chefs for Kids’ Cancer Benefitting Cookies For Kids’ Cancer at Metropolitan Pavilion on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Chefs for Kids’ Cancer)

In the video, the Guthries requested proof of life from the authors of the ransom note.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can,” Savannah said at one point, adding:

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

Now, a local reporter in Tucson is claiming the outlet that she works for also received a ransom email pertaining to Nancy’s disappearance.

The journalist, Mary Coleman, told CNN (via Radar Online) that it was “clear after a couple of sentences” that the note may not be “a hoax.”

A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

“A lot of it is information that only someone who was holding her for ransom would know,” Coleman revealed.

She added that the note contained “very sensitive information” and “things that people who weren’t there when she was taken captive wouldn’t know.”

These details included a “dollar amount, a deadline,” and “other specifics that only Guthrie’s abductor might know, so that definitely raised some red flags.”

“We immediately sent that information over to the sheriff’s department, and they’re, of course, looking into the legitimacy of it,” she said.

Obviously, all parties involved are being very selective with their comments due to the sensitivity of this situation.

We can only hope that Nancy will be returned to her loved ones soon, one way or another.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.