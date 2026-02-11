Nancy Guthrie: Arrest Made In Connection With Disappearance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For over a week, police searched for Nancy Guthrie and her kidnappers without a single promising lead emerging.

But in the past 24 hours, we saw two promising breaks in the case:

First, video from the night of the disappearance showed a masked man at Nancy’s door. Shortly thereafter, a delivery driver was taken into police custody.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

Unfortunately, it seems that the suspect — identified as Carlos Palazuelos — had no ties to the case and was improperly detained.

He has been released from custody following several hours of questioning.

“They held me against my will,” Palazuelos, 36, told reporters outside his home on Wednesday morning.

“They didn’t even read me my rights until two hours later.”

Palazuelos says he never even heard of Guthrie or the investigation into her disappearance until police told him why he was being detained.

This is Carlos who says he was pulled over by police and was accused of kidnapping #NancyGuthrie.



They have released him.



We just spoke with him outside his house in Rio Rico Arizona



⁦@CBSNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/BmsR2q5jBl — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) February 11, 2026

“What the f–k am I doing here? I didn’t do anything, to be honest, I’m innocent,” he recalled.

“I told them, I work in Tucson for GLS, I might have delivered a package to her house, but I never kidnapped anybody. They hold me from 4 p.m. ’til now,” Palazuelos continued, adding:

“I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it. And they better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name, I’m done,”

Meanwhile, the search for Nancy and her kidnappers continues.

People claiming to have abducted the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie have sent ransom notes to multiple media outlets.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

The notes contained two deadlines, both of which have now come and gone.

Multiple members of the Guthrie family have taken to social media to issue public pleas to Nancy’s kidnappers.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah said in one video.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

The authors of the ransom note have reportedly requested $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

However, they have yet to provide any proof of life — and their publicly viewable Bitcoin account remains empty.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.