Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Demand $6 Million in Bitcoin For Her Safe Return: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shortly after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home, multiple media outlets reported that they had received ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin for her safe return.

Now, we have new details regarding the notes, the demands, and the deadlines issued by the people who claim to have abducted the beloved mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

We learned last week that the alleged kidnappers issued two deadlines: one came and went on Friday at 5 pm, and the other is sometime today.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

(For security reasons, many details of the notes are being kept secret, but TMZ founder Harvey Levin, who received one of the letters, revealed that today’s deadline would carry “serious consequences” if it were not met.)

Now we know that the authors of the ransom note are demanding $6 million in Bitcoin.

It’s safe to assume that the authors of the notes (it’s important to bear in mind that we don’t know if they’re actually holding Nancy) expect the funds to be deposited today.

But according to a new report from TMZ, the account is publicly viewable, and its balance stands at $0 with no transactions recorded.

A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

Former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six today that he believes the author of the note “definitely knows what they’re doing.”

“This person probably practiced and thought it out. I don’t think someone woke up and was like, ‘This is what I’m going to do,'” Walder told the outlet, adding:

“This is someone who said, ‘I am going to sit down. This is how I’m going to encrypt the email, this is the VPN I’m going to use.’ They put some plan into this.

“Not everyone knows bitcoin is an easier way to be untraceable. This person clearly has knowledge of these things.”

Asked if he believes the kidnappers can be caught, Walder noted that the chances of an arrest increase with each new piece of communication:

“I think anyone could be caught,” the former agent says.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“The question is how long does that take? You have that added sense of urgency with a potential life being in jeopardy. I do think the problem is the length of time. The more tech savvy you are adds an extra layer of difficulty.

“The more communication this person has adds another layer of difficulty because this person has gone dark and only released two ransom notes, they’re not communicating a lot. They are doing that on purpose,” he said.

Walder noted that each new email “opens the FBI to be able to trace that.”

“I think I do feel they will be caught. I just wish it was now. That’s the problem,” he added.

So the bad news is that the alleged kidnappers appear to be professionals. The good news is that investigators are working with state-of-the-art technology in their efforts to apprehend them.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.