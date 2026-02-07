Savannah Guthrie Tells Kidnappers She Will “Pay” for Safe Return of Mother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Guthrie has recorded a new video alongside her siblings.

In the footage, the Today co-host and her loved ones (Annie and Camron Guthrie), can be seen holding hands as they sit together on a couch.

Looking directly into the camera, Savannah addresses the people who have seemingly abducted her 84-year old mother, Nancy.

(Instagram)

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah says in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

One week ago, Nancy Guthrie went missing.

Since then, local officials in Arizona have stated they believe — based on evidence in and around her home — that she was kidnapped.

Multiple outlets have since confirmed there’s been at minimum one ransom note sent to Nancy’s children.

Savannah certainly seems to be referring to some kind of monetary demand in the aforementioned recording.

Savannah Guthrie attends the “Mostly What God Does” book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona residence on January 31 — and on Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office announced that the disappearance was being treated as a crime.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS that investigators found “very concerning” evidence in her home.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” he said at the time. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

There have been reports, for example, that blood was discovered at the scene. Rally frightening and horrifying stuff.

Savannah Guthrie attends TODAY Show Radio Town Hall on SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On February 6, the FBI acknowledged a new message potentially tied to Nancy’s disappearance. “

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement late this past week.

A couple days earlier, Savannah and her two siblings made an emotional plea to the potential kidnapper in a video posted on Instagram, asking for the safe return of their mom.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah said in the video, which was captioned, “Bring her home.”

Added the television personality:

“She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”