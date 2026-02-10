Jill Zarin FIRED From Real Housewives Spinoff Due to Bad Bunny Rant

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Zarin is back on the job market.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was fired on Tuesday afternoon after she ranted and raved on social media about Bad Bunny as the main attraction of the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Jill Zarin attends the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“It was the worst halftime show ever,” Zarin said in a since-deleted video later reposted via X by a fan.

“I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish, and, quite frankly … grabbing his G [groin] area … I think it was totally inappropriate.

“You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously.”

That’s quite a take on Bad Bunny. He’s inappropriate apparently and insecure and, of course, Zarin believes anti-American.

Such an opinion has cost Zarin her job.

Jill Zarin attends “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Late Tuesday, producers behind the E! reunion series “The Golden Life” — which was announced on February 3 — released a statement that condemned Zarin’s overt racism.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,” this message read.

“We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

Lady Gaga and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying,” Zarin went on this weekend, adding in hilarious fashion:

“To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other … I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad.”

We’re pretty sure that’s the definition of taking a side.

And the reality star wasn’t done, either.

Lady Gaga then caught a stray when Zarin added of the artist, who made a salsa-themed cameo during the halftime show:

“And Lady Gaga got a facelift — I didn’t recognize her! I literally had to Google her face to see who it was. We all couldn’t agree who it was. So that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave me something to do, because it was so hard to watch.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Plenty of misguided and myopic morons have blasted Bad Bunny’s performance.

Since Sunday night, however, the Bravosphere has risen up as one against Zarin’s remarks, with Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge Tweeting in response to Jill’s words: “What the actual F*#k.”

Then there was Real Housewives of Dubai cast member, Chanel Ayan, who wrote: “I had to unfollow disgusting,” with a vomit emoji.

Finally, Margaret Josephs of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrote: “I’m horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that’s my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny’s beautiful representation of America.””