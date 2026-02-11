Lucy Harrison Shooting Came After Argument With Dad About Donald Trump

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A family argument preceded a fatal shooting.

It began when a young British woman flew to the US to visit her father.

That fateful trip would also be her last. She was only 23.

An inquest has heard testimony about the visit, and how she and her father argued about Donald Trump shortly before her unthinkable death.

This is a senseless tragedy on every level

23-year-old Lucy Harrison is from Warrington in Cheshire.

In January 2025, she was in Prosper, Texas to visit her father, Kris Harrison.

Despite her shooting death in the home and a manslaughter investigation by Collin County police, a grand jury declined to indict Harrison.

(There is an old saying that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich, meaning that failure to secure an indictment from a convened grand jury usually either means that something very good or very bad has happened)

Back home in Cheshire, the Coroner’s Court has opened an inquest into Lucy’s death.

Sam Littler, boyfriend of Lucy Harrison, spoke to the Coroner’s Court about his and Lucy’s trip to visit her father.

Earlier in the day on January 10, 2025, The BBC reports that Littler shared, Lucy and her father had a “big argument” about Trump.

This was, of course, a short time before the inauguration that ushered us all into the inescapable hell in which we now find ourselves.

In reference to Trump being legally liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll and perhaps for his already notorious friendship with Epstein, she’d challenged Harrison as a father.

“How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” Lucy reportedly asked her dad, who had moved to the US when she was a child.

This callous answer was nothing short of evil

According to Littler, Kris Harrison told Lucy that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so the hypothetical situation of Lucy being the victim of a man like Trump would not upset him that much.

(Awful)

Littler described Lucy as becoming “quite upset” and running upstairs.

Tragically, they did not simply leave the home immediately. Later that day, about a half an hour before they were to leave for the airport, Harrison reportedly took Lucy by the hand and led her to his first-floor bedroom.

About 15 seconds later, Littler described, he heard an audible bang, followed by Harrison screaming for his wife, heather.

“I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler told the Coroner’s Court.

In his own testimony, Harrison reported that he and Lucy had watched a news report on gun crime and he had offered to show her the gun.

He alleged that the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which he kept in his bedside cabinet, had simply gone off.

“As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang,” he claimed. “I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

He insisted that he had not mentioned owning the firearm to her before. Meanwhile, Littler said that Harrison had brought up his gun ownership before, which made Lucy uncomfortable.

Alcohol was also a factor

Another important factor that came up during the inquest was that Harrison acknowledged issues with alcohol.

He admitted to having “briefly lapsed” on January 10, drinking a pair of Chardonnay cartons. (Police took note of the smell of alcohol on his breath upon arriving at the scene)

We do not know why the grand jury declined to indict. Perhaps Harrison’s claim that he was unsure of whether his finger was on the trigger was a factor, though that sounds like a topic for an actual trial.

Obviously, the idea of a Trump-supporting alcoholic dad murdering his daughter because she’s a good person makes a certain amount of narrative sense.

But we don’t know if that’s what happened. What we know is that a young woman lost her life in a senseless tragedy that might never have occurred had there been no firearm on hand, or had her father been sober.

We really wish that this had gone to trial. As it stands, we will remain interested in the Coroner’s Court findings and what, if anything, comes of the inquest.