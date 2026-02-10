Nancy Guthrie: Masked Man Seen Outside Her Door In New Surveillance Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have an important update in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

As we previously reported, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie disappeared from her home on Sunday, February 1, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Now, the FBI has released a chilling photo of a masked man standing outside her door on the night that she went missing.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

The photos come courtesy of an X (formerly Twitter) post from FBI Director Kash Patel.

“New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie,” Patel’s tweet began.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices,” he continued, adding:

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.

“Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov,” Patel concluded.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

Several media outlets received ransom notes in which people claiming to be Nancy’s kidnappers promised her safe return in exchange for $6 million in Bitcoin.

The letters contained two deadlines, both of which have now come and gone.

The FBI says they are “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers,” and the Bitcoin account remains empty.

The Guthries have stated that they’re willing to work with the kidnappers and pay for Nancy’s return, but they need evidence that she’s still alive and well.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah said in her latest video.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

The family has not yet publicly reacted to the release of today’s photos.

“For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family,” FBI Phoenix spokesperson Connor Hagan said in a statement obtained by People.

“Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson. We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams. But we still need the public’s help.”

Our thoughts are with Nancy Guthrie’s loved ones as they continue their search.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.