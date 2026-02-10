Kid Rock Blasts Bad Bunny Addresses Claims That He Was Lip-Syncing During Super Bowl …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kid Rock wants to clear the air in the wake of his controversial performance at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Erika Kirk and Turning Point hosted their own Super Bowl halftime show for folks who can’t stand the sight of a performer singing in a language other than English.

Erika predicted her show would draw a “larger audience” than Bad Bunny — but his was the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, while only about six million people tuned in to the rival broadcast.

And now, headliner Kid Rock is sharing his thoughts about the situation.

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

First, Mr. Rock went on Fox News, where he harshly criticized the NFL and less harshly criticized Bad Bunny.

“Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it,” he said (via TMZ).

“I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.”

Speaking with host Laura Ingraham, Rock went on to clarify that while Bad Bunny’s performance was not to his liking, his real beef is with the NFL for allowing it to happen:

“I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch,” he said.

“You know, it’s just — poor kid.”

My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video. pic.twitter.com/k1x1RfI9RY — KidRock (@KidRock) February 10, 2026

But that wasn’t the end of it. On Tuesday afternoon, Rock went on X (formerly Twitter) to address allegations that he had been lip-syncing during the performance.

In the video, Rock explained that he received vocal assistance from his DJ/hype man, Freddie. Unfortunately, Freddie did not appear on camera and was not on stage with the singer.

“You know Freddie, my DJ raps, that song with me,” Rock said in the video.

“Were you lit up? Any TV time at all?” he asked the DJ. When Freddie replied in the negative, Rock remarked, “Sorry, dog.”

Rock went on to do more of what he did in the Ingraham clip, offering a tentative olive branch to his perceived political enemies before lashing out at them.

Musician Kid Rock speaks during a subcommittee hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“This goes on on both sides. They did it to Bad Bunny. In his defense. When they were saying he said you have four months to learn Spanish. He was on Saturday Night Live. I think he was joking,” he said.

“But they do it far too often. Especially in the fake news media. The leftwingers, the crazy libtards.”

Of course, the difference between using a “hype man” and a backing track is negligible in this case, considering said hype man appeared neither on stage, nor on camera.

Or, as one X user put it, “My guy, we have eyes. We can see you lower the microphone and the lyrics are still going.”

Sometimes the matter really is that simple, and there’s no need to make it a political issue.