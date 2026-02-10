Erika Kirk Breaks Silence After Failing to Attend Turning Point USA Super Bowl Halftime …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Well, as promised, Turning Point USA delivered an “alternative” Super Bowl halftime show for folks who just couldn’t stomach the sight of a performer singing in a language other than English.

And as expected, very few people tuned in relative to the 135.4 million viewers who watched Bad Bunny’s, making it the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

The Turning Point show was pre-recorded, and it seemed to have a small studio audience of about 100 people or so.

In fact, the audience was so small that even Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk was not in attendance.

Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on November 06, 2025 in Greenvale, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Across social media, viewers expressed their surprise at the fact that Erika was not in attendance.

Now, Erika has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the show — but she still didn’t explain why she wasn’t in the audience.

“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible,” she wrote (via The Sun).

“Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in,” Erika continued, adding:

“I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock @brantleygilbert @leebrice @GabbyBarrett_.

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“It’s okay to love Jesus and your country,” she concluded.

We’re starting to think Erika didn’t even watch the livestream.

Otherwise, she would know that her tribute to Jesus and America started with a 55-year-old rapping about his fondness for “topless dancers” and “crackheads.”

Several rightwing pundits have attempted to make sense of the fact that the Turning Point concert appears to have tanked.

In many cases, they’ve resorted to flat-out lying.

🚨 BREAKING: Reports indicate X usage got so high during the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show, the platform was down for brief moments



We broke the internet!



WE RUN THE CULTURE NOW! pic.twitter.com/xxpYagL9fy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2026

“Reports indicate X usage got so high during the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show, the platform was down for brief moments,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote on X.

“We broke the internet! WE RUN THE CULTURE NOW!” he continued.

But as many users pointed out, the All-American Halftime Show wasn’t even available to stream on X.

“False. TPUSA said in a statement it would not be shown on X due to licensing issues,” reads a community note on Daugherty’s tweet.

We can see why Team Turning Point might be feeling a bit embarrassed this week. After all, Erika predicted that the All-American Halftime Show would draw a “larger audience” than Bad Bunny.

To be fair, she was only off by about 129 million viewers.

Yeah, it’s tough to compete with the Super Bowl — which is why pretty much every other media figure on the planet has the sense not to try.