Donald Trump Blasts ‘Terrible’ Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘A …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While the game itself might have been a bit underwhelming — unless, of course, you’re a Seattle Seahawks fan — Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show pulled out all the stops.

The highly anticipated performance received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

But of course, there were plenty of haters who made up their minds to be miserable about the whole thing before Benito even hit the stage.

And one of those haters was the President of the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted the halftime show as “one of the worst, EVER,” bashing Bad Bunny for performing in Spanish and bizarrely claiming “the dancing is disgusting.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president posted, adding:

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Trump went on to lash out at one of his favorite punching bags — the media — anticipating that the halftime show would receive positive reviews.

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

To his credit, Trump was right, and the halftime show did receive mostly positive reviews.

But that’s because one of the most popular artists on the planet took to the stage and displayed his prodigious talents.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As many have pointed out, Trump was expected to praise Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.”

Instead, he revealed that he even he didn’t tune in to see Kid Rock lip sync his way through a pre-recorded performance.

The reviews for that halftime show were considerably less enthusiastic.

In fact, most viewers seemed to agree that Kid Rock was the only one who put in a worse performance than Drake Maye last night.

In short, it was a rough night for people who are always calling themselves patriots.