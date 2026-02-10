Sturla Holm Laegreid Makes Stunning Cheating Confession After Medaling at 2026 Olympics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re four days into the 2026 Winter Olympics and there’s already a “cheating scandal.”

But not exactly in the form that one might expect.

Sturla Holm Laegreid became overwhelmed with emotion upon receiving his first medal of the year.

The Norwegian athlete confessed to cheating — essentially using his moment in the spotlight to plead with the love of his life to forgive him.

No, this isn’t about athletic cheating — but the other kind

On Tuesday, February 10, Laegreid won his first medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The biathlete won the Bronze at the 20km individual biathlon.

Amidst the Norwegian Olympian’s triumph, however, he became overwhelmed with emotion.

Speaking to NRK, a Norwegian broadcaster, Laegreid had a confession to make.

“There is someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today,” Laegreid announced.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life,” Laegreid told the camera.

He described this unnamed person as “the most beautiful and kindest person in the world.”

Laegreid then confessed: “Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful.”

He added: “And I told her about it a week ago.”

The Olympic biathlete then revealed: “This has been the worst week of my life.”

‘I only have eyes for her’

“I had the gold medal in life,” the Bronze winner characterized.

“And I am sure there are many people who will see things differently,” he acknowledged.

“But,” Laegreid gushed, “I only have eyes for her.”

Despite being at the actual Olympics, he admitted: “Sport has come second these last few days.”

Laegreid lamented: “Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

For the record, Laegreid’s Bronze on Tuesday was his first medal at the 2026 Olympics.

It was not, however, his first Olympic medal overall. This was his second.

His first came in 2022, when Laegreid won the relay gold.

For most people, admitting that sports had not been on their mind when they medaled at the Olympics would be a humblebrag or an outright boast.

For the six-time Biathlon World Champion, however, it simply sounds like the truth.

Will his emotional plea pay off? It’s his last, best hope

Sometimes, the public at large blows cheating out of proportion. We are, as a society, incapable of being normal about many topics.

Unlike something like abuse, for example, cheating is an interpersonal wrongdoing that impacts different people to different degrees.

It is not really any of our business. And, for what it’s worth, we don’t think that Laegreid cares what everyone else thinks. This unnamed love of his life is the target of his emotional plea.

This could backfire. Sometimes, people break up and never tell friends and family that it’s the result of cheating. A public confession can then be humiliating.

However, clearly some people are rooting for Laegreid to reclaim his gold medal in life, so to speak. But only one person can make that decision.