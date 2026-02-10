Jill Zarin Trashes Lady Gaga in Wake of Super Bowl Halftime Show: What a Plastic Phony!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the past few days, you’ve likely heard a lot of criticism in the wake of Bad Bunny performing at halftime of Super Bowl LX.

President Donald Trump, for example?

Not a fan of the Puerto Rican sensation.

Now, however, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin has turned her attention to the woman who briefly joined Bad Bunny on the field of Levi’s Stadium this past Sunday night.

Lady Gaga and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

“Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn’t recognize her. I literally had to Google her face to see who it was because we all couldn’t agree who it was,” Zarin wrote on social media after the performance. “That was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave us something to do because it was so hard to watch.”

(For the record Gaga has not spoken about getting a facelift, while Zarin underwent one in 2024.)

Zarin, of course, is pretty much the only person on the planet who supposedly didn’t recognize Gaga right away. But whatever. She can hate all she wants.

Elsewhere, the reality star also had harsh words for Bad Bunny.

Jill Zarin attends “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“It was the worst halftime show ever,” Zarin said in a since-deleted video later reposted via X by a fan.

“I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish, and, quite frankly … grabbing his G [groin] area … I think it was totally inappropriate.

“You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously.”

Zarin is also pretty much the only person on the planet who thinks Bad Bunny is insecure.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying,” Zarin went on.

“To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other … I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad.”

Yeah. We’re pretty sure you are taking a side, Jill.

As many have been doing all week when it comes to Bad Bunny.

Relatedly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong was also unhappy with what she witnessed at the game.

“Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!” Armstrong wrote alongside an image.