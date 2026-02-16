Jennifer Aniston: Reconsidering Motherhood with Boyfriend Jim Curtis?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s never too late, right?

For years, many did not know about Jennifer Aniston’s IVF struggles. Her fertility journey never paid off.

Historically, the beloved actress has shied away from adoption.

Apparently, her hypnotist boyfriend may be getting her to come around to the idea. Not through hypnosis, mind you.

Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and Jackie Sandler attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE)

New relationship, new perspective on adoption?

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Aniston is again open to the idea of becoming a parent with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

“It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child,” an insider source alleged.

“And,” the insider acknowledged, “Jen’s spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn’t in the cards for her.”

The source reported: “She genuinely had made peace with it.”

Once a person has gotten closure — with being childfree, with leaving an unwanted career, with a romantic breakup — even the suggestion of reconsidering can be painful.

The insider continued: “Now they have fallen so head over heels in love, they can’t help but talk about what it would be like to have a family together.”

According to the source: “Being with Jim has cracked something open, and made her come around to his suggestion of adopting.”

The insider claimed that “everyone is telling Jen she should do it.”

Allegedly, Aniston’s friends have been accurately telling her “that she’d be the most wonderful mom.”

The source continued: “And it’s not too late to experience motherhood for herself.”

Jennifer Aniston attends the Apple TV + Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Others in her life are reportedly being encouraging

“Jen has so many friends who have adopted kids,” the insider noted.

“And,” the source went on, “they’ve all told her it was the best choice they’ve ever made.”

Adoption can be controversial, with various adoptees speaking out about everything from abuse to a sense of alienation from cultural heritage to the phenomenon of white evangelicals adopting as part of a “culture war.”

It seems likely that someone growing up as Aniston’s child would be lucky enough to dodge most of those bullets.

Will she take the advice that she’s reportedly getting from loved ones?

“Jen is being cautious,” the inside source reported.

“And,” the insider went on, “says she’s not making any decisions just yet.”

According to the source: “It’s something she and Jim are openly discussing.”

The insider acknowledged that this is something “which is not a scenario anyone would have predicted a year ago.”

Well, it’s always smart to consider one’s options!

Actress Jennifer Aniston attends Elle 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, California on November 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

This is Aniston’s first major romance since her 2018 divorce

In case you missed our earlier reporting, Jim Curtis is Aniston’s boyfriend. They sparked romance rumors by vacationing together in July 2025.

Curtis is a hypnotist by trade. He once dated Bethenny Frankel.

He is already a parent — he has a teen son from a previous marriage.

We of course cannot verify any aspect of the couple’s alleged conversations about having a kid together.

That seems like a painful topic for Aniston, given her attempts in her 30s and 40s to become a parent. As always, we wish her the very best.