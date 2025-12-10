Tyler Baltierra: Carly’s Adoption ‘Took Something Away From Our Souls’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tyler Baltierra is alive, but feels like a piece of him died.

He and Catelynn Lowell have gone scorched earth on Carly’s adoptive parents after they cut off all contact.

The Teen Mom couple feel that they were deceived as teens.

In an emotional video, Tyler recalls the anguish as he and Catelynn made the best choice that they could at the time for their then-newborn.

Tyler Baltierra on Teen Mom OG. It’s a familiar expression of concern that he wears here. (Image Credit: MTV)

Something in Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell ‘died that day’

On Tuesday, December 9, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra walked followers through the pain and trauma that he and Catelynn Lowell share.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an Instagram Reel, which you can see below.

There, we see footage of Tyler and Catelynn bidding an emotional farewell to baby Carly.

This was back in 2009, just a short time after their firstborn’s birth.

We see Tyler and Catelynn handing over Carly to her now infamous adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The video was part of a social media trend in which users “name a day that didn’t kill you but something in you died that day.”

(Remember when social media challenges were fun? Every day is such a nightmare in our bleak timeline)

“One day that didn’t kill me but I felt dead inside,” Tyler wrote in the caption.

“ … a day that could have been different if things were different,” he reflected.

Tyler concluded: “A day that took something from our souls that we will never get back.”

In his Instagram caption, Tyler Baltierra reflected upon the day that changed everything — when he and his wife gave up their firstborn for adoption. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Their revised feelings on the adoption are no secret

Tyler Baltierra went on to tag his post and caption with: “#Adoption #BirthParents #Adoptee #Adopted.”

Those tags — and the post itself — come as no surprise to those who are familiar with Tyler and Catelynn’s evolved feelings on adoption.

As teens, they were in no position to become parents.

However, as things have broken down between them and the Davis family, they have come to regret entrusting their baby to others. Or perhaps simply to Brandon and Teresa.

Carly is now 16. But Brandon and Teresa no longer permit her to contact Tyler, Catelynn, or her three siblings.

Things worsened in Summer 2024, when Tyler and Catelynn lamented that the Davis family had blocked them entirely.

Since then, they have repeatedly emphasized how they have soured on adoption — overall and in this case.

Tyler has previously stated that he and Catelynn have no plans to “do anything legally” in court to reestablish communication with Carly. Why? Because there’s really no avenue for that.

He believes that Brandon and Teresa regret having a previously open adoption, which allowed contact with Tyler and Catelynn.

At the same time, he said that there are “regrets on each side.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Does he regret the adoption entirely?

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell clearly regret a lot about Carly’s adoption.

But they have repeatedly emphasized that they know that they, as teens, were simply not ready to be parents. Adoption was the best option for Carly in 2009.

However, Tyler has shared that he regrets using an adoption agency for the process.

Additionally, he rather bluntly admits that he wishes that Carly had ended up with different parents.

Plenty of Teen Mom fans, even those who are highly critical of Tyler and Catelynn, don’t necessarily disagree.