Spencer Pratt Mayoral Run BLASTED by Sister Stephanie as She Accuses Him of Beating Her …

Stephanie has some things to say about Brother Dearest.

Early this year, Spencer Pratt announced his run for LA mayor.

He says that it’s inspired by last year’s devastating wildfires. His sister says that it’s all about him.

Stephanie is putting her brother on blast, accusing him of getting her addicted to drugs and also beating her up when she was just a teenager.

He does NOT have the coveted sister endorsement

On Saturday, February 14, Spencer spent his Valentine’s Day hosting a signature drive.

The guy who orchestrated his own riches-to-rags story, in part from buying crystals, wants his name on the ballot for the June primary.

Spencer is a Republican, and doesn’t seem to be bothering to pretend to switch parties for a Los Angeles race unlike other conservatives in past races.

The same day as his push to get the signatures, younger sister Stephanie — who lives in London — took aim at him in a series of tweets.

“Spencer has done great work for the palisades,” she began generously. “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

In the first wave of her February 14, 2026 tweets, Stephanie Pratt condemned her brother’s mayoral run. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“He’s just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir,” Stephanie warned. “Don’t be fooled.”

Bizarrely, she tweeted: “In an ideal world the palisades would have their own mayor and police department.”

In an even weirder post, she wrote: “I would love him to be mayor of Palisades but not LA with 4 million people. I’d be impressed if a republican could turn LA democrats [tbh].”

Stephanie then set a very low bar that her brother doesn’t meet: “At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult.”

Bashing Mayor Karen Bass, she tweeted: “I’m WORRIED about LA. I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help. Assbass sucks.”

Like anyone, famous or otherwise, who speaks out against family on social media, Stephanie Pratt received backlash online. (Image Credit: Twitter)

After some weird backlash, she turned off replies (but kept tweeting)

As is always the case when someone — even someone who is not a public figure — speaks out against family, Stephanie received backlash. (Just look at how the internet is treating Brooklyn Beckham.)

“Everyone saying I should support him no matter what,” Stephanie tweeted. “Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA.”

She continued in another post: “And yes fact- I will always be on team Lauren Conrad. Those two spent years trying to destroy her life for magazine covers. I always side with the vulnerable who need help not the people inflicting pain on others.”

Stephanie tweeted: “Almost forgot how it all started- he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I’ve kept this all a secret for years.” (She has previously revealed trying meth at 14 or 15 and developing an instant addiction.)

She added: “He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen.”

As her Valentine’s Day 2026 tweets continued, Stephanie Pratt grew more specific about how she knows that her brother is no good for anyone. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Leopards never change their spots,” Stephanie cautioned. “Stay in the palisades Spencer.”

She went on: “I’m going to give you a history of Spencer- did anyone know after the cult they went to Costa Rica and were arrested for illegal firearms? He called my dad from jail after not speaking to our family for 8 years bc of his cult, to bail him out.”

We can confirm that Spencer was arrested in Costa Rica. This was many years ago.

“I have no interest in fame, I’m taking a course to become a RBT my passion is helping children and adults with autism,” Stephanie tweeted. “I don’t even use instagram. I’m serious about my new career helping people”

Well, that’s whatever the opposite of a ringing endorsement is. If someone out there was on the precipice of actually voting for Spencer, hopefully they’re also the sort of person who will take Stephanie’s advice. (On this matter only)

Only voters can keep Spencer’s terrible dream from becoming reality

What’s weird is that, just last month, Stephanie was tweeting her support of Spencer.

It mostly seemed to be about condemning “AssBass” (Karen Bass). She also praised fringe right channel, Newsmax, for their coverage of her brother’s nascent campaign.

At this point, it’s probably clear that Stephanie is a woman who has had many troubles over the course of her life. And that, unfortunately, she does not seem to be a particularly good person.

(Yes, the standard for being a good person is higher than just being Team Lauren Conrad. Similarly, the standard for mayor go beyond someone who hasn’t spent a fortune on fluorite or whatever and who hasn’t been in a cult)

But in this one, specific area, Stephanie seems to be right on the money. A vote for Spencer being “a vote for stupidity” seems challenging to dispute.

Please remember: people even worse than Spencer have run more absurd campaigns and won to higher offices. Much higher offices. Don’t let “Mayor Pratt” become a thing.