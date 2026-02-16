Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Promptly Retracts Statement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As though 2026 wasn’t weird enough already, aliens are once again making headlines.

Over the weekend, Barack Obama sat down for an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, and when the topic of visitors from another planet came up, the former president made a surprising statement:

“They’re real,” Obama said with surprising nonchalance.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)

“But I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he continued.

Cohen followed that up by asking Obama what he wanted to know first when he was elected president back in 2008.

“Where are the aliens?” Obama jokingly — we think? — replied.

So yeah, a former president stating that matter-of-factly that aliens exist is a pretty big deal, and the clip went viral for obvious reasons.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite as big a bombshell as we initially thought.

In response to the controversy over his statement, Obama took to Instagram to clarify that he was merely voicing his own theory, and he doesn’t actually know whether aliens exist.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify,” Obama wrote, adding:

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.

“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Yeah, Barack really burst a lot of people’s bubbles with that follow-up statement.

Thus far, 2026 has been a pretty big bummer, and the confirmation that aliens are real added some much-needed excitement and optimism to the social media landscape.

After months of gossip about the Obamas’ marriage, Barack was back to making headlines for cool reasons. It was like 2008 all over again!

Alas, being the mature elder statesman that he is, he felt the need to clarify his remarks once he saw that they’d been misinterpreted.

Unless he does know that aliens are real and the shady cabal dedicated to keeping them a secret pressured him into retracting his remarks!

We’re through the looking glass here, people!