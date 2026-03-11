Nicole Curtis’ N-Word Excuses Don’t Go Well on ‘The Breakfast …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this year, HGTV fired Nicole Curtis after she said the N-word on set.

Since then, she has tried to explain her slur scandal to anyone who will listen.

Now, she’s appeared on The Breakfast Club to try again.

Did she make a case for herself, or only did herself in deeper?

No one seems to know why Nicole Curtis went on ‘The Breakfast Club’ to defend herself amidst her N-word scandal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is painful to watch, as you can see in the video below

On the Tuesday, March 10 episode of The Breakfast Club, Nicole Curtis once again tried to explain her on-camera N-bomb.

As we previously reported, she blurted out of “fart n—-r” as an expletive.

She has repeatedly claimed that this was not what she intended to say.

Because Curtis cannot use actual obscenities on her show, she apparently uses “fart digger” and “fart knocker” as substitutes while filming.

To hear her tell it, her strategy backfired — and she accidentally combined two words, blasting the N-word on camera.

On The Breakfast Club, she emphasized that she does not use the racial slur.

DJ Envy expresses hid doubts, noting that it seemed to flow out of her mouth too naturally.

Curtis repeatedly mentions living in Detroit.

Though she does not really make her point clear, it seems that she’s either trying to convey her respect for Black people, or she’s trying to explain where she’s heard the N-word. Maybe both?

Overall, Curtis gives the impression of someone who rehearsed in front of a mirror — and is panicking when, unlike the mirror, real people talk back and ask questions.

On ‘Rehab Addict,’ Nicole Curtis repaired houses. Her career will require more than power tools and paint, however. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Was this a mistake?

Charlamagne tha God more or less tells Curtis that coming onto The Breakfast Club to defend herself was the wrong call.

(Very understandably, he does not mince words.)

Additionally, there’s an emphasis on how appearing on the show is not some sort of automatic redemption, even under the best of circumstances.

Curtis agrees, though she seems flustered and agitated.

Defending yourself — especially when you’re wrong — is never comfortable.

To be clear, no one believes that Curtis deliberately used the literal worst slur in any language.

Rather, questions surround how the N-word slipped out.

It is clearly the belief of multiple people that she has used the slur off-camera and has now let it slip on camera, for the first time.

Meanwhile, Curtis appears to maintain that she accidentally combined two fake-swears into a word that she never uses.

There is likely no way to prove or disprove either version of events. Where do we go from here?

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis landed herself in hot water after spewing a slur. (Image Credit: HGTV)

What should she do now?

We know that Curtis likely does not want to hear this, but … if this really was just a terrible slip of the tongue and nothing more, she should probably just spend some time away from the cameras.

The general public has the memory of a goldfish. She can make a gentle apology in several months or a year, and maybe even stage a comeback — depending upon several factors.

(That said, if Curtis routinely uses the N-word, she should ignore our advice — because she wouldn’t deserve it.)

What she really needs to do is back out of this defensive place. She explained herself, once. Repeatedly explaining herself isn’t going well, and to some, it makes her look guilty.

It’s totally possible that she just combined two words in the worst way possible. If so, that sucks, but re-explaining it doesn’t help.