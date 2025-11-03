Jennifer Aniston Pays Rare Tribute to BOYFRIEND Jim Curtis: “My Love”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Aniston is in love, you guys.

And she wants the whole world to know it.

On November 2, the long-time actress shared a post on Instagram in celebration of her Jim Curtis’s birthday … included with it a rare photo of the pair sharing a cozy embrace.

Jennifer Aniston attends “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 9, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Happy birthday my love,” Aniston wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple.

As you can see below, Curtis is rather happy in the snapshot, grinning as the Friends alum wraps her arms around him from behind.

“Cherished ❤️,” Aniston added in the caption.

What a cute couple!

(Instagram)

Aniston and Curtis were first linked in July after they were seen looking pretty darn romantic on a yacht around Spain’s Mallorca Island.

We wrote about Jim Curtis at the time, a professional hypnotherapist who Aniston has seemingly been following on social media for years.

Since this sighting, Curtis has supported Aniston at The Morning Show Season 4 premiere in September… and also stepped out to dinner with the actress for a double date with her friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in August.

“[They are] casually dating and having fun,” an insider told People Magazine at the time, adding:

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt years ago before the actor left her for Angelina Jolie.

Ever since then, the public has been oddly obsessed with Aniston’s private life; she dated Justin Theroux for about seven years and, as we’re guessing you’ve heard about by now, no: she’s never had kids.

For his part, Curtis has worked in the health and wellness space for more than two decades, according to his website.

He specializes in helping people “step into the fullest version of themselves” and posts informational videos on social media.

The new celebrity and Aniston has mostly kept their relationship quiet, but Aniston rang in the first week of September by debuting Curtis on her Instagram in a photo dump captioned:

“Thank you summer.”