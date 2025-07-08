Jennifer Aniston’s Hypnotist Boyfriend Revealed: Who is Jim Curtis?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Aniston remains one of the most beloved A-listers on the planet.

Fans adore her. The public adores her. However, she has not always been lucky in love.

Recently, dating rumors about one of the industry’s most desired actors have excited fans.

But Aniston is sparking relationship speculation about someone else. This person is totally unexpected.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Does Jennifer Aniston have a boyfriend?

Over Fourth of July weekend, Jennifer Aniston went on a vacation on Spain’s Mallorca island. It is a common hot spot for British tourists but they do, in fact, allow Americans.

She did not do so alone. The Daily Mail obtained photos that make that clear.

Aniston had the company of her friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

But there was another with them on this intimate getaway.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “The Morning Show” at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jim Curtis is a hypnotist. Aniston has been following his work for years.

(Without judgment, we can say that Aniston is sometimes open-minded about sensational things that some others might not entertain)

Per the photos, Aniston and Curtis spent time with Bateman and Anka, boarding a sprinter van and even attending a yacht party together.

Jennifer Aniston attends the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Who is Jim Curtis?

As we mentioned, Curtis is a hypnotist. He and Jennifer Aniston are Instagram mutuals.

If you’re not big on social media, that means that they follow each other.

According to Curtis’ Instagram bio, he is a “coach.” It does not sound like he means this title in the athletic sense.

“My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM,” he writes.

Though neither Aniston nor Curtis have publicly detailed the nature of whatever they have going on, Aniston has liked multiple posts of his. More than one of them were about the power of “manifestation.”

Curtis has also shared affirmations about self-love (and receiving love from others) in the wake of heartbreak. Many people either get no use from affirmations or prefer those that they come up with themselves. But for others, these can be helpful for their emotional well-being.

Back in May, Aniston shared a photodump that included Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, which is a book by Jim Curtis.

Let’s not get carried away

It is, of course, very tempting to see Jennifer Aniston alongside a handsome, age-appropriate man and assume that she has found happiness in a new relationship.

However, friends are allowed to vacation together. It happens.

She is also far from the only famous person to follow Curtis on Instagram, and we doubt that Laurie Holden or Garcelle Beauvais are in some sort of love-polygon with the hypnotist.

Until there’s a solid report, a relationship debut, or a formal announcement, we’ll try to keep from jumping to conclusions.