Bethenny Frankel to Jennifer Aniston: I Used to Date Your Boyfriend! Here’s Why We …

Bethenny Frankel has some big opinions about Jennifer Aniston and her latest romance.

Early this summer, we reported on the Friends alum’s hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Naturally, people had thoughts. But Bethenny isn’t just opining like the rest of us.

See, she and Curtis have dated. And she’s sharing why they split — and her predictions for Aniston.

Bethenny Frankel has big opinions on Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend (and she speaks from experience)

On the Wednesday, September 3 episode of her Just B With Bethenny podcast, Bethenny Frankel addressed Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ relationship.

The RHONY alum shared that she and Curtis dated “maybe 10 years ago.”

We have all watched Frankel grapple with relationship low points.

However, when it comes to Curtis, her takeaways may come as a surprise.

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024.

Frankel was quick to label Curtis as “a nice guy.”

What’s more, she expressed how “happy” she feels for Aniston.

This is not how most people discuss their exes or their ex’s new relationship.

If he’s so great, why aren’t they still together?

Why did she and Jim Curtis break up in the first place?

According to Bethenny Frankel, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis may work out better because her own breakup with the guy had to do with his work “in the wellness space.”

The reality TV personality acknowledged: “I never participated in it. … I don’t love all areas of it, and I don’t always take all areas of it seriously.”

After that deeply relatable acknowledgement, Frankel added:

“We talked about it, but we just didn’t get that into it.”

Actress and national treasure Jennifer Aniston attends the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024.

However, Frankel believes that Aniston’s “earthy, mellow side” will mesh well with the hypnotist’s “earthiness.” Interesting characterization.

“There are people that would be better suited with other people than with you,” Frankel admitted.

And being into goofy stuff that most wouldn’t consider can be part of compatibility.

“[Aniston is] an actual, true California girl. And while [Curtis] is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk,” Frankel affirmed. “It is very Hollywood and very actor. Not a diss, just a fact.”

‘I think this is good’

“I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love,” Bethenny Frankel affirmed. “I do believe it’s been difficult.”

The businesswoman volunteered that she likes the couple “as a match.” That much is clear.

“He’s a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind. I think this is good,” Frankel appraised.

“I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him.”