Donald Trump Indicted for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia

Donald Trump has been indicted.

Yes, AGAIN.

Late Monday night, the former Presidents of the United States was hit with a sweeping fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

The charges were brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Donald Trump looks on at hole one prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In total, there are 41 count in this latest 98-page indictment… covering 19 defendants.

All of the defendants were charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in jail.

Trump himself faces 13 felony counts: racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act); three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit personating a public officer; two counts conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; filing false documents; and two counts of false statements and writings.

President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Among the others facing an indictment are Mark Meadows — Trump’s former White House chief of staff — and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment reads.

A bulk of this legal case stems from a January 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse his narrow loss to Biden in the state.

Raffensperger declined to do so.

Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. (Getty Images)

Trump has referred to this call as “perfect,” has maintained that it was his First Amendment right to question the results of the Presidential election as the time — and has rambled incessantly on Truth Social about how these indictments are part of the world’s greatest witch hunt.

If convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act — classified a step above felony, as a “serious felony” — Trump would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

The indictment cites a number of crimes that Trump or his associates allegedly committed, including falsely testifying to lawmakers that election fraud had occurred and urging state officials to violate their oaths of office by altering the election results.

After the indictment was processed on Monday night, Willis said she would request a trial date within six months… with the goal of trying all 19 defendants together.

Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty)

The twice-impeached former commander-in-chief will be sitting for a number of trials in 2024.

In March, Trump was indicted for hush money payments he made to an adult film actress with whom he had an affair years ago.

In June, Trump was indicted for possibly violating the Espionage Act due to classified documents he took out of the White House and stored in his Florida mansion.

In August, Trump was indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, along with other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump’s visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination. (Getty)

Earlier this year, Trump was also found liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, as a jury ordered that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

The ex-president is now suing Carroll for defamation.

Trump remains the strong front-runner to win the Republican Primary and once more become the party’s Presidential nominee next year.

