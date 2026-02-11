Madi Prewett Confesses to Past of Living in “Secret Sexual Sin”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Madi Prewett has some regrets.

Appearing this week on Candace Cameron Bure’s eponymous podcast, the former Bachelor contestant opened up about what she considers to have been a sinful past when it comes to her interests and her hobbies.

“Around 13, 14 I got introduced to pornography at a young age by a friend and that started a long battle for me with porn and masturbation,” Madi explained to listeners.

“And that created a lot of shame and secrecy in my life.”

Madison Prewett attends the Los Angeles special screening of Universal’s “Redeeming Love” at Directors Guild of America on January 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Last June, Prewett touched on this same subject, claiming that self-pleasure enslaved her throughout her younger days.

“I lived my life very much in this ‘I’m saving myself for marriage, I have my virgin card, I’m following God,’” she continued when speaking to Bure. “And on the outside, it looked like everything was fine. But behind closed doors I was living this double life of living in constant secret sexual sin and not confessing it to anybody.”

During her run on The Bachelor, Prewett made it clear how much her faith means to her.

But she took many folks by surprise in December when she talked about being submissive to her husband and also now when she went into such detail about the shame she associated with masturbation.

Tradwife podcaster Madison Prewett seems to enjoy making incendiary statements for attention. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In this latest interview, Prewett — who has been married to Grant Troutt since 2022 — said that she lived with the secret that led to more “sin and shame” through high school before finally opening up to a friend about her issues in college.

“I felt freer,” she claimed of revealing this secret to her pal. “It was the opposite of the lies that Satan was whispering in my mind.”

Prewett is the mother of a 13-month old daughter named Hosanna. She says she has learned that there is no judgement in being true to oneself.

“That was really what that journey was like for me,” she told Candace. “Even to this day, having moments of shame popping back up, immediately just confess it and get it into the light and share it with a friend.”

Madison Prewett attends the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

As stated above, the former reality star first discussed this subject last summer.

“Thankfully, by the grace of God, and by the power of Godly community and people around me, I have been free from porn and masturbation for 10 years,” Madi said on the June 23 episode of her Stay True podcast. “That was something that enslaved me and marked me for so long.”

Still, it’s a daily battle, Prewett added:

“It’s still a choice for me every single day, even as a married woman, to not return back to the past of my sexual sin addictions.

“It’s still a choice every single day for me not to choose to lust after things that I see online or to give into a feeling that arises. I will not be mastered by my cravings.”